THURSDAY
LS-H wrestling at Minneapolis North Quad — 5 p.m.
Cleveland girls basketball vs. Nicollet — 7 p.m.
Minnesota River girls vs. Waconia (Section 2A Quarterfinals) — 7 p.m.
LS-H girls basketball vs. Sibley East — 7:15 p.m.
TCU girls basketball vs. Mayer Lutheran — 7:15 p.m.
FRIDAY
Minnesota River boys at Luverne — 6 p.m.
Cleveland boys basketball at Martin Luther — 7 p.m.
LS-H boys basketball vs. Sibley East — 7:15 p.m.
TCU boys basketball vs. Mayer Lutheran — 7:15 p.m.
SATURDAY
LS-H wrestling at JWP tournament — 9:30 a.m.
Cleveland boys basketball vs. Sleepy Eye Saint Mary’s (Bethany Lutheran College) — 5:15 p.m.
Minnesota River boys vs. Luverne — 6 p.m.
Minnesota River girls at Mankato East (If Necessary) — 7 p.m.
MONDAY
Minnesota River boys at Windom — 7 p.m.
TCU girls basketball at Lester Prairie — 7:15 p.m.
TUESDAY
Cleveland boys basketball vs. Nicollet — 7 p.m.
Cleveland girls basketball at Randolph — 7:15 p.m.
LS-H boys basketball at NRHEG — 7:15 p.m.
LS-H girls basketball at Mayer Lutheran — 7:15 p.m.
TCU boys basketball at BEA — 7:15 p.m.
