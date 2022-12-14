Sports Reporter
THURSDAY
Cleveland boys basketball vs. Sleepy Eye — 7:15 p.m.
Cleveland girls basketball at JWP — 7:15 p.m.
LS-H girls basketball at NYA — 7:15 p.m.
FRIDAY
LS-H wrestling at Redwood Valley — 4 p.m.
Minnesota River girls hockey at Luverne — 5 p.m.
Minnesota River boys hockey vs. Dodge County — 7 p.m.
Cleveland boys basketball at MCW — 7 p.m.
LS-H boys basketball vs. TCU (LS-H H.S.) — 7:15 p.m.
TCU girls basketball vs. Windom — 7:15 p.m.
SATURDAY
LS-H and TCU wrestling at Redwood River Riot — 8 a.m.
LS-H boys basketball vs. Watertown-Mayer — 2:30 p.m.
Minnesota River boys hockey at Worthington — 3 p.m.
MONDAY
Cleveland girls basketball vs. Mankato Loyola — 7 p.m.
TUESDAY
TCU wrestling at New Prague Invite — 5 p.m.
Cleveland boys basketball vs. St. Clair — 7 p.m.
Minnesota River girls hockey at Austin — 7 p.m.
TCU girls basketball vs. Sibley East — 7:15 p.m.
LS-H girls basketball vs. HL-W-W — 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota River boys hockey at Mankato East — 7:15 p.m.
