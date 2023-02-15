Southern Minnesota This Week in Sports Header Graphic
Sports Reporter
THURSDAY
TCU wrestling vs. Orono (Jordan H.S (Section 2AA Team Tournament)) winner will compete against Scott West immediately afterword — 5 p.m.
Cleveland boys basketball vs. Madelia — 7 p.m.
Minnesota River boys at Fairmont — 7 p.m.
TCU boys basketball at Lester Prairie — 7:15 p.m.
LS-H boys basketball at Mayer Lutheran — 7:15 p.m.
FRIDAY
Cleveland boys basketball at New Ulm Cathedral — 6 p.m.
LS-H girls basketball vs. Lester Prairie — 7:15 p.m.
TCU girls basketball vs. Belle Plaine — 7:15 p.m.
Cleveland girls basketball at New Ulm Cathedral — 7:30-p.m.
SATURDAY
TCU boys basketball vs. St. Clair — 12:30 p.m.
LS-H boys basketball vs. Nicollet — 2:30 p.m.
TCU team wrestling section Semi-finals and finals (New Prague(If Necessary)) — 3 p.m.
MONDAY
TCU girls basketball at LCWM — 7:15 p.m.
Cleveland boys basketball vs. JWP — 7:15 p.m.
LS-H girls basketball vs. Cleveland — 7:15 p.m.
LS-H boys basketball at MVL — 7:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
LS-H boys basketball vs. Lester Prairie — 7:15 p.m.
TCU boys basketball vs. Belle Plaine — 7:15 p.m.
Cleveland boys basketball vs. Randolph
Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Delivered Wednesday and Saturday.
Delivered Tuesday morning.
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.