Southern Minnesota This Week in Sports Header Graphic
Sports Reporter
THURSDAY
TCU and LS-H golf at New Ulm — 1 p.m.
LS-H track and field hosts TCU and other schools — 4:15 p.m.
Cleveland baseball vs. Martin County West — 4:30 p.m.
Cleveland softball vs. St. Clair-Loyola — 4:30 p.m.
LS-H softball at Jordan — 4:30 p.m.
TCU baseball vs. Mayer Lutheran — 5 p.m.
FRIDAY
LS-H and TCU boys golf at Hutchinson Invite — 12:30 p.m.
LS-H and TCU girls golf at New Prague — 1 p.m.
TCU softball vs. NRHEG — 4 p.m.
LS-H track and field at Belle Plaine — 4:15 p.m.
LS-H baseball vs. Waseca — 4:30 p.m.
Cleveland baseball vs. Lester Prairie — 4:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
TCU baseball vs. Minneapolis Washburn — 1 p.m.
MONDAY
TCU track and field at St. Peter — 4 p.m.
TCU boys golf hosts LS-H and others — 4 p.m.
Cleveland baseball vs. WEM — 4:30 p.m.
LS-H baseball at Belle Plaine — 5 p.m.
TCU baseball at Lester Prairie — 5 p.m.
TUESDAY
TCU girls golf hosts LS-H and others — 4 p.m.
TCU softball vs. LS-H (Doubleheader) — 4 and 6 p.m.
Cleveland baseball vs. GHEC-T-ML — 4:30 p.m.
Cleveland softball vs. Randolph — 4:30 p.m.
LS-H baseball at Medford — 5 p.m.
TCU baseball at Mayer Lutheran — 5 p.m.
Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports.
