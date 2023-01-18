Southern Minnesota This Week in Sports Header Graphic
THURSDAY
LS-H wrestling vs. Trinity and TBA — 5 p.m.
Cleveland boys basketball vs. Alden Conger — 7 p.m.
Minnesota River girls vs. Mankato West (Senior Night) — 7 p.m.
LS-H boys basketball at Lester Prairie — 7:15 p.m.
FRIDAY
Cleveland girls basketball vs. GHEC-T-ML — 7 p.m.
Minnesota River boys vs. Redwood Valley — 7 p.m.
LS-H girls basketball vs. Belle Plaine — 7:15 p.m.
TCU girls basketball vs. NYA — 7:15 p.m.
LS-H boys basketball at St. James — 7:15 p.m.
SATURDAY
LS-H wrestling at St. Croix Lutheran Invite — 9 a.m.
Minnesota River boys vs. Litchfield — 4 p.m.
TCU boys basketball at Windom — 5:30 p.m.
MONDAY
Cleveland girls basketball Alden-Conger — 6 p.m.
Cleveland boys basketball at St. Clair — 7 p.m.
LS-H boys basketball at NYA — 7:15 p.m.
LS-H girls basketball vs. WEM — 7:15 p.m.
TCU girls basketball vs. NRHEG — 7:15 p.m.
TUESDAY
Minnesota River girls at Marshall — 7 p.m.
LS-H boys basketball vs. Belle Plaine — 7:15 p.m.
TCU boys basketball vs. NYA — 7:15 p.m.
