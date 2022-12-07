Sports Reporter
THURSDAY
LS-H Wrestling at Sibley East Tri — 5 p.m.
Cleveland girls basketball vs. AC/G-E — 6 p.m.
TCU wrestling at Jordan — 6 p.m.
Minnesota River girls Hockey vs. Waseca — 7 p.m.
TCU girls basketball at Medford — 7:15 p.m.
FRIDAY
LS-H wrestling vs. St. Peter and Belle Plaine — 5p.m.
Cleveland boys basketball at Martin County West — 7 p.m.
LS-H girls basketball vs. Tri-City United (Le Sueur-Henderson H.S) — 7:15 p.m.
SATURDAY
Minnesota River girls hockey at Worthington — 1 p.m.
LS-H boys basketball vs. Watertown-Mayer — 2:30 p.m.
Minnesota River boys hockey at Worthington — 3 p.m.
TUESDAY
LS-H wrestling at Saint Clair Quad — 5 p.m.
TCU wrestling at Mankato West Tri — 5 p.m.
Cleveland boys basketball at Madelia — 7 p.m.
Cleveland girls basketball vs. Madelia — 7 p.m.
Minnesota River boys hockey vs. Redwood Valley — 7 p.m.
LS-H boys basketball at Belle Plaine — 7:15 p.m.
LS-H girls basketball vs. NRHEG — 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota River girls hockey at New Prague — 7:15 p.m.
TCU boys basketball at NYA — 7:15 p.m.
TCU girls basketball at Mayer Lutheran — 7:15 p.m.
