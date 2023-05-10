Southern Minnesota This Week in Sports Header Graphic
THURSDAY
LS-H baseball vs. NYA (DH) — 4 p.m.
LS-H track and field hosts invitational — 4 p.m.
TCU baseball vs. Sibley East (DH) — 4 p.m.
TCU softball vs. St. Peter — 4 p.m.
TCU track and field hosts invitational — 4 p.m.
Cleveland baseball vs. MCW — 4:30 p.m.
Cleveland softball vs. St. Clair-Loyola — 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
LS-H boys golf hosts multiple schools (Le Sueur CC) — 8:30 a.m.
Cleveland baseball vs. St. Clair — 4:30 p.m.
LS-H softball vs. Champlin Park — 5 p.m.
TCU softball at Fairmont — 5:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Cleveland softball vs. JWP (tournament) — 12 p.m.
LS-H baseball at Jordan — 1 p.m.
MONDAY
LS-H and TCU golf at New Prague GC (Conference Tournament) — 9 a.m.
TCU baseball at New Prague — 4:30 p.m.
Cleveland baseball at New Ulm Cathedral — 4:30 p.m.
Cleveland softball at New Ulm Cathedral — 4:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
TCU golf host invitational (Montgomery National GC) — 2 p.m.
Cleveland track and field at LCWM (Conference meet) — 4 p.m.
LS-H softball vs. Pipestone (DH) — 4 p.m.
LS-H golf vs. Academy of Holy Angels (Le Sueur CC) — 4 p.m.
Cleveland baseball at Heron Lake — 4:30 p.m.
Cleveland softball at Sleepy Eye — St. Mary’s — 4:30 p.m.
TCU baseball vs. Blooming Prairie — 4:30 p.m.
LS-H baseball at St. Peter (Gustavus Adolphus College) — 5 p.m.
TCU softball at Mayer Lutheran (DH) — 5 p.m.
