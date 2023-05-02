Southern Minnesota This Week in Sports Header Graphic
Sports Reporter
THURSDAY
LS-H/C/SE and TCU boys golf at Glencoe-Silver Lake — 1 p.m.
LS-H softball vs. Lester Prairie (DH) — 4 p.m.
TCU softball at Sibley East (DH) — 4 p.m.
Cleveland baseball vs. LCWM — 4:30 p.m.
Cleveland softball vs. Nicollet (DH) — 4:30 p.m.
LS-H baseball at Lester Prairie — 5 p.m.
TCU baseball at Waseca — 5:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
LS-H/C/SE girls golf at Hutchinson Invite — 1 p.m.
TCU boys golf at Creeks Bend GC Invite — 1 p.m.
TCU girls golf at New Prague Invite — 1 p.m.
LS-H track and field at Sibley East — 4 p.m.
LS-H softball at Belle Plaine — 4:30 p.m.
TCU baseball at Belle Plaine — 5 p.m.
MONDAY
LS-H/C/SE and TCU girls golf at Glencoe-Silver Lake — 12 p.m.
TUESDAY
TCU track and field at Glencoe-Silver Lake — 4 p.m.
LS-H softball vs. Mayer Lutheran (DH) — 4 p.m.
TCU softball vs. NYA (DH) — 4 p.m.
LS-H/C/SE and TCU boys golf at ShadowBrooke GC — 4 p.m.
LS-H/C/SE and TCU girls golf at LS-H — 4 p.m.
Cleveland baseball at Madelia — 4:30 p.m.
Cleveland softball vs. Madelia — 4:30 p.m.
TCU baseball vs. LS-H — 5 p.m.
