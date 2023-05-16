Southern Minnesota This Week in Sports Header Graphic
Sports Reporter
THURSDAY
LS-H and TCU track and field at Belle Plaine (Conference Meet) — 3:30 p.m.
LS-H softball vs. Spring Lake — 4:30 p.m.
LS-H baseball at Mayer Lutheran — 5 p.m.
TCU softball vs. Waseca — 5 p.m.
FRIDAY
Cleveland softball at Conference Showcase (Caswell Park) — 4:30 p.m.
LS-H baseball at Maple River — 5 p.m.
SATURDAY
Cleveland baseball at Mankato Loyola (ISG Field) — 11 a.m.
LS-H baseball vs. WEM — 11 a.m.
MONDAY
Cleveland baseball vs. Mountain Lake — 4:30 p.m.
Cleveland softball vs. Mountain Lake — 4:30 p.m.
TCU baseball at Faribault — 5 p.m.
TUESDAY
LS-H golf vs. Waseca (Le Sueur CC) — 1 p.m.
TCU baseball at WEM — 4:30 p.m.
LS-H baseball vs. LCWM — 5 p.m.
Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.
