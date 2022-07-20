We didn’t catch a lot of fish, but the ones we did pushed the scales pretty high.
Fishing in the late afternoon and evening on Lake Washington in late June with Paul Adamson of St. Peter, we landed sunfish, crappies, bullheads, largemouth bass and sheepshead.
But Adamson caught the biggest fish, an 11-pound northern. He snagged the toothy critter on the same bait he used most of the day, a pumped-up night crawler which floats off the bottom and looks more enticing to fish.
It was an unexpected catch on a day we were expecting to catch panfish and the occasional bass and walleyes.
We also netted a half dozen bass with five caught by Adamson. He also caught the biggest bass, estimated at 3 pounds.
Sunfish turned out to be the most frequent fish caught. We kept a half dozen with the biggest being 9 inches long or about half a pound.
We never found any keeper crappies, but we caught a few 6 to 7 inchers.
Then there was the usual sheepshead, also known as freshwater drum, which put up a good fight but frustrated us when we finally saw them horsing them up from the bottom. We caught a half dozen or so with the biggest pushing 4 pounds.
Adamson’s choice of bait kept him busy with nearly continuous bites. He used the full nightcrawler, hoping to land big ones such as the northern, bass and walleye, although we didn’t catch a walleye.
I used a variety of baits including crappie minnows, small panfish leeches and wax worms. I caught fish on all, but leeches worked the best. I switched back and forth using a bobber and not using a bobber on my 6-pound line. Next time I’ll go more bobber less and cast and retrieve more often except in the real weedy areas where the bobber helps to avoid the weeds by setting the depth above the weeds.
Adamson used a bobber only briefly but got far fewer bites. Without a bobber he slowly reeled in the line, lifting it up often to feel if fish were biting. And most of the time they were biting on his 4-pound test line.
The lighter line is a better way to detect bites, especially the light ones.
Fishing on Adamson’s 14-foot aluminum boat with a 20-horsepower outboard engine, we fished on both ends of the lake in a few different spots. We started in Mud Bay, also known as Crystal Bay, right across from the boat access at Westwood Bar and Supper Club. We fished along the weeds on the far side in about 6 feet. Although we got a few nibbles, we didn’t land anything.
Then we went through the Narrows and stopped at Second Point, a well-known walleye and crappie spot. Although we caught a bunch of sheepsheads, we didn’t find a walleye or crappie.
Our last stop, on the backside of Grassy Island turned out to be the best spot. The backside drops to 10 feet and attracts a variety of fish with sunfish being the most numerous. But the first fish turned out to be the biggest, the northern, which Adamson fought for about 15 minutes. It took a while for him to pull it up from the bottom because of its strength, and he didn’t want to force it in because of his light line. He also didn’t have a leader on the end of the line to prevent it from breaking it with its teeth.
But the northern finally wore out and Adamson could pull it up high enough for me to net it.
After the northern, Adamson caught a series of bass, while I was focusing on sunfish for dinner. We released all of the bass and the sheepshead.
While we didn’t catch as many keepers as we wanted, I had enough sunfish for a few meals and Adamson had enough meat from the northern for at least three meals.