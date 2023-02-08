Tuesday night, the Tri-City United Titans and Le Sueur-Henderson wrestling programs traveled to Nicollet high school for a combined Minnesota River Conference and Valley Conference tournament, as each conference currently consists of four teams. With 149.0 team points, the Titans finished second overall but first in the Minnesota River Conference while the Giants, having earned 83.0 points, finished seventh overall and fourth in conference, just one point behind Sibley East.
TCU was led by a trio of conference champions which included Cole Franek (132), Caden O‘Malley (182) and Marco Reyes (285) while LS-H was led by conference champion Colton Wilson (113).
The Titans had a total of seven podium winners, including the conference champs, which included Tucker Skluzacek (106, 2nd), Chris Johnson (138, 2nd), Brant Lemieux (145, 2nd) and Kolton Duff (195, 3rd) while the Giants had five podium winners including Dalton Wilson (1320, 3rd), Wyatt Genelin (160, 3rd), Peyton Tellijohn (182, 3rd) and George Doherty (195, 2nd).
LS-H returns to action Thursday, Feb. 9 with a road quad at Minneapolis North while TCU will rest and begin preparations for the section tournament which will begin Thursday, Feb. 16 with opponents and locations still to be determined.
Tri-City United Titans — 149.0
106: Tucker Skluzacek (18-16) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points.
Quarterfinal — Tucker Skluzacek (Tri-City United) 18-16 won by fall over Blake Sheppard (Saint Clair-Mankato Loyola) 20-19 (Fall 0:49)
Semifinal — Tucker Skluzacek (Tri-City United) 18-16 won by medical forfeit over Pierce Rohman (Fairmont-Martin County West) 31-12 (M. For.)
1st Place Match — Ryder Antony (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area) 23-16 won by fall over Tucker Skluzacek (Tri-City United) 18-16 (Fall 4:30)
2nd Place Match — Tucker Skluzacek (Tri-City United) 18-16 won by no contest over Parker Honl (Central Public Schools) 28-14 (NC)
113: Keegan O‘Meara (13-24) placed 4th and scored 2.0 team points.
Round 1 — Keegan O‘Meara (Tri-City United) 13-24 won by major decision over Nate Venske (Central Public Schools) 11-26 (MD 14-2)
Round 2 — Maddex Faber (Fairmont-Martin County West) 26-13 won by fall over Keegan O‘Meara (Tri-City United) 13-24 (Fall 1:48)
Round 3 — Colton Wilson (LeSueur-Henderson) 22-2 won by tech fall over Keegan O‘Meara (Tri-City United) 13-24 (TF-1.5 0:00 (17-2))
Round 5 — Logan Quade (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area) 20-20 won by decision over Keegan O‘Meara (Tri-City United) 13-24 (Dec 8-7)
120: Eli Viskocil (8-30) placed 5th and scored 7.0 team points.
Quarterfinal — Dalton Wilson (LeSueur-Henderson) 33-8 won by fall over Eli Viskocil (Tri-City United) 8-30 (Fall 0:26)
Cons. Round 1 — Eli Viskocil (Tri-City United) 8-30 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi — Carson Othoudt (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area) 25-12 won by injury default over Eli Viskocil (Tri-City United) 8-30 (Inj. 1:58)
5th Place Match — Eli Viskocil (Tri-City United) 8-30 won by fall over Ryan Neubarth (Central Public Schools) 12-22 (Fall 0:56)
126: Riley Skluzacek (14-20) placed 4th and scored 13.0 team points.
Quarterfinal — Collin Degn (Central Public Schools) 27-8 won by decision over Riley Skluzacek (Tri-City United) 14-20 (Dec 7-6)
Cons. Round 1 — Riley Skluzacek (Tri-City United) 14-20 won by fall over Brody McClinton (Saint Clair-Mankato Loyola) 12-19 (Fall 3:59)
Cons. Semi — Riley Skluzacek (Tri-City United) 14-20 won by fall over Noel Davila (Madelia/Truman) 21-13 (Fall 1:44)
3rd Place Match — Collin Degn (Central Public Schools) 27-8 won by fall over Riley Skluzacek (Tri-City United) 14-20 (Fall 3:24)
132: Cole Franek (29-8) placed 1st and scored 17.0 team points.
Round 2 — Cole Franek (Tri-City United) 29-8 won by fall over Jack Kloempken (Central Public Schools) 1-8 (Fall 1:05)
Round 3 — Cole Franek (Tri-City United) 29-8 won by fall over Christian Sotelo (Sibley East) 16-24 (Fall 1:52)
Round 4 — Cole Franek (Tri-City United) 29-8 won by major decision over Zach Palmer (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area) 17-14 (MD 18-6)
Round 5 — Cole Franek (Tri-City United) 29-8 won by fall over Berent Kosbab (Fairmont-Martin County West) 17-13 (Fall 4:34)
138: Chris Johnson (28-10) placed 2nd and scored 14.0 team points.
Round 1 — Chris Johnson (Tri-City United) 28-10 won by fall over Riley Cole (Fairmont-Martin County West) 20-11 (Fall 0:20)
Round 2 — Chris Johnson (Tri-City United) 28-10 won by fall over Isaac Holloway (LeSueur-Henderson) 11-24 (Fall 1:47)
Round 3 — Ryan Palmer (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area) 30-9 won by fall over Chris Johnson (Tri-City United) 28-10 (Fall 1:37)
145: Brant Lemieux (19-18) placed 2nd and scored 8.0 team points.
Round 1 — Brant Lemieux (Tri-City United) 19-18 won in tie breaker — 2 over Tyler Nuebarth (Central Public Schools) 25-18 (TB-2 2-1)
Round 3 — Brant Lemieux (Tri-City United) 19-18 won by fall over Carlos Lemus (Madelia/Truman) 7-13 (Fall 1:55)
Round 4 — Aden Welcome (Fairmont-Martin County West) 32-4 won by fall over Brant Lemieux (Tri-City United) 19-18 (Fall 0:58)
Round 5 — Brant Lemieux (Tri-City United) 19-18 won by decision over Talan Osborne (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area) 22-21 (Dec 7-4)
152: Parker Hanson (3-16) placed 5th and scored 7.0 team points.
Quarterfinal — Owen Utendorfer (Sibley East) 15-25 won by fall over Parker Hanson (Tri-City United) 3-16 (Fall 3:59)
Cons. Round 1 — Parker Hanson (Tri-City United) 3-16 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi — Lucas Conser (Central Public Schools) 23-17 won by fall over Parker Hanson (Tri-City United) 3-16 (Fall 5:38)
5th Place Match — Parker Hanson (Tri-City United) 3-16 won by fall over Blayne Wilde (Madelia/Truman) 2-18 (Fall 4:38)
160: Kaden Malecha (6-28) placed 6th and scored 3.0 team points.
Quarterfinal — Jathan Mendoza (Sibley East) 25-17 won by major decision over Kaden Malecha (Tri-City United) 6-28 (MD 16-4)
Cons. Round 1 — Kaden Malecha (Tri-City United) 6-28 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi — Austin Northquest (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area) 9-17 won by fall over Kaden Malecha (Tri-City United) 6-28 (Fall 3:01)
5th Place Match — Tanner Neubarth (Central Public Schools) 10-26 won by fall over Kaden Malecha (Tri-City United) 6-28 (Fall 3:46)
182: Caden O‘Malley (37-3) placed 1st and scored 17.0 team points.
Round 2 — Caden O‘Malley (Tri-City United) 37-3 won by fall over Connor Hansen (Central Public Schools) 4-21 (Fall 1:17)
Round 3 — Caden O‘Malley (Tri-City United) 37-3 won by fall over Josiah Brakenhoff (Fairmont-Martin County West) 8-19 (Fall 1:12)
Round 4 — Caden O‘Malley (Tri-City United) 37-3 won by fall over Peyton Tellijohn (LeSueur-Henderson) 23-11 (Fall 0:55)
Round 5 — Caden O‘Malley (Tri-City United) 37-3 won by major decision over Nick Slater (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area) 31-9 (MD 10-0)
195: Kolton Duff (14-17) placed 3rd and scored 18.0 team points.
Quarterfinal — Kolton Duff (Tri-City United) 14-17 won by fall over Preston Sprengeler (Central Public Schools) 8-15 (Fall 1:14)
Semifinal — Jacob Schimek (Saint Clair-Mankato Loyola) 41-2 won by fall over Kolton Duff (Tri-City United) 14-17 (Fall 0:55)
Cons. Semi — Kolton Duff (Tri-City United) 14-17 won by injury default over David Miller (Fairmont-Martin County West) 12-10 (Inj. 0:00)
3rd Place Match — Kolton Duff (Tri-City United) 14-17 won by fall over Justin Slater (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area) 10-8 (Fall 1:22)
2nd Place Match — George Doherty (LeSueur-Henderson) 28-10 won by no contest over Kolton Duff (Tri-City United) 14-17 (NC)
285: Marco Reyes (34-6) placed 1st and scored 23.0 team points.
Quarterfinal — Marco Reyes (Tri-City United) 34-6 won by fall over Gabriel Godinez (Sibley East) 6-21 (Fall 0:27)
Semifinal — Marco Reyes (Tri-City United) 34-6 won by major decision over Dietrich Rosin (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area) 12-18 (MD 21-8)
1st Place Match — Marco Reyes (Tri-City United) 34-6 won by decision over Max Olson (Fairmont-Martin County West) 29-5 (Dec 2-0)
Le Sueur-Henderson — 83.0
113: Colton Wilson (22-2) placed 1st and scored 13.0 team points.
Round 2 — Colton Wilson (LeSueur-Henderson) 22-2 won by tech fall over Nate Venske (Central Public Schools) 11-26 (TF-1.5 0:00 (16-0))
Round 3 — Colton Wilson (LeSueur-Henderson) 22-2 won by tech fall over Keegan O‘Meara (Tri-City United) 13-24 (TF-1.5 0:00 (17-2))
Round 4 — Colton Wilson (LeSueur-Henderson) 22-2 won by decision over Logan Quade (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area) 20-20 (Dec 6-0)
Round 5 — Colton Wilson (LeSueur-Henderson) 22-2 won by decision over Maddex Faber (Fairmont-Martin County West) 26-13 (Dec 1-0)
120: Dalton Wilson (33-8) placed 3rd and scored 17.0 team points.
Quarterfinal — Dalton Wilson (LeSueur-Henderson) 33-8 won by fall over Eli Viskocil (Tri-City United) 8-30 (Fall 0:26)
Semifinal — Benito Diaz (Sibley East) 31-3 won by decision over Dalton Wilson (LeSueur-Henderson) 33-8 (Dec 6-0)
Cons. Semi — Dalton Wilson (LeSueur-Henderson) 33-8 won by fall over Ryan Neubarth (Central Public Schools) 12-22 (Fall 1:47)
3rd Place Match — Dalton Wilson (LeSueur-Henderson) 33-8 won by major decision over Carson Othoudt (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area) 25-12 (MD 13-2)
2nd Place Match — Benito Diaz (Sibley East) 31-3 won by no contest over Dalton Wilson (LeSueur-Henderson) 33-8 (NC)
138: Isaac Holloway (11-24) placed 4th and scored 4.0 team points.
Round 1 — Ryan Palmer (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area) 30-9 won by fall over Isaac Holloway (LeSueur-Henderson) 11-24 (Fall 0:53)
Round 2 — Chris Johnson (Tri-City United) 28-10 won by fall over Isaac Holloway (LeSueur-Henderson) 11-24 (Fall 1:47)
Round 3 — Riley Cole (Fairmont-Martin County West) 20-11 won by fall over Isaac Holloway (LeSueur-Henderson) 11-24 (Fall 1:50)
160: Wyatt Genelin (27-13) placed 3rd and scored 14.0 team points.
Quarterfinal — Wyatt Genelin (LeSueur-Henderson) 27-13 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal — Jathan Mendoza (Sibley East) 25-17 won by decision over Wyatt Genelin (LeSueur-Henderson) 27-13 (Dec 6-5)
Cons. Semi — Wyatt Genelin (LeSueur-Henderson) 27-13 won by fall over Tanner Neubarth (Central Public Schools) 10-26 (Fall 5:18)
3rd Place Match — Wyatt Genelin (LeSueur-Henderson) 27-13 won by fall over Austin Northquest (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area) 9-17 (Fall 5:29)
2nd Place Match — Jathan Mendoza (Sibley East) 25-17 won by no contest over Wyatt Genelin (LeSueur-Henderson) 27-13 (NC)
170: Andy Genelin (19-21) placed 4th and scored 14.0 team points.
Quarterfinal — Andy Genelin (LeSueur-Henderson) 19-21 won by fall over Brecken Northquest (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area) 10-23 (Fall 1:34)
Semifinal — Carter Storms (Central Public Schools) 28-13 won by fall over Andy Genelin (LeSueur-Henderson) 19-21 (Fall 1:06)
Cons. Semi — Andy Genelin (LeSueur-Henderson) 19-21 won by fall over Logan Slater (Madelia/Truman) 14-27 (Fall 3:14)
3rd Place Match — Lucas Vaughan (Saint Clair-Mankato Loyola) 30-14 won by fall over Andy Genelin (LeSueur-Henderson) 19-21 (Fall 4:57)
182: Peyton Tellijohn (23-11) placed 3rd and scored 5.0 team points.
Round 1 — Nick Slater (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area) 31-9 won by medical forfeit over Peyton Tellijohn (LeSueur-Henderson) 23-11 (M. For.)
Round 3 — Peyton Tellijohn (LeSueur-Henderson) 23-11 won by fall over Connor Hansen (Central Public Schools) 4-21 (Fall 2:45)
Round 4 — Caden O‘Malley (Tri-City United) 37-3 won by fall over Peyton Tellijohn (LeSueur-Henderson) 23-11 (Fall 0:55)
Round 5 — Peyton Tellijohn (LeSueur-Henderson) 23-11 won by decision over Josiah Brakenhoff (Fairmont-Martin County West) 8-19 (Dec 7-0)
195: George Doherty (28-10) placed 2nd and scored 16.0 team points.
Quarterfinal — George Doherty (LeSueur-Henderson) 28-10 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal — George Doherty (LeSueur-Henderson) 28-10 won by decision over Justin Slater (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area) 10-8 (Dec 8-3)
1st Place Match — Jacob Schimek (Saint Clair-Mankato Loyola) 41-2 won by fall over George Doherty (LeSueur-Henderson) 28-10 (Fall 1:20)
2nd Place Match — George Doherty (LeSueur-Henderson) 28-10 won by no contest over Kolton Duff (Tri-City United) 14-17 (NC)