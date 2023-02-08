(TCU) Caden O'Malley - 195.JPG

Caden O’Malley. (File Photo)

Tuesday night, the Tri-City United Titans and Le Sueur-Henderson wrestling programs traveled to Nicollet high school for a combined Minnesota River Conference and Valley Conference tournament, as each conference currently consists of four teams. With 149.0 team points, the Titans finished second overall but first in the Minnesota River Conference while the Giants, having earned 83.0 points, finished seventh overall and fourth in conference, just one point behind Sibley East.


211209 lcn spt Colton Wilson.JPG

Colton Wilson. (File Photo)

