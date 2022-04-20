Tuesday night, the Tri-City United track and field program competed in its first outdoor meet of the season at Norwood Young America, facing off against NYA and Sibley East. The girls team for the Titans finished tied with the Wolverines for first place with a score of 150, while the boys finished second with a score of 123.5.
Girls
In the 100-meter dash, Lauren Houn earned a second-place finish with a time of 13.86 while Kaitlyn Hartwig finished third with a time of 13.92. Houn moved up a spot in the 200-meter dash with a first-place finish and time of 29.41.
Makayla Erickson won the 400 meter dash for TCU with a time of 1:08.84 while Yasmin Ruiz (2:43.23) and Kirra Flicek (2:57.08) earned second and third in the 800-meter run.
Ruiz took the top spot in the 1600-meter run with a time of 6:15.27, over 13 seconds quicker than the second-place finisher.
In the 100-meter hurdles, Charlotte Houn finished first with a time of 17.80 and she followed that up with a second-place finish in the 300-meter hurles with a time of 54.21.
The 4x100-meter relay team of Rhia Krautkremer, Grace Hennen, Nora Titus and Alexis Marcussen earned first with a time of 58.63 while the 4x200-meter relay team of Maddie Dooley, Charlette Houn, Khloe Flicek and Marcussen (2:03.06) finished second.
TCU swept the top three finishes in the pole vault with Charlotte Houn, Sophia Smith and Alexis Marcussen all clearing 6’6”.
In the triple jump, Lauren Houn earned the top mark with jump of 29’9” to wrap up top scoring for the girls team.
Boys
For the boys team, Marco Reyes earned a second-place finish with a time of 12.03 and he followed that up with a third-place finish in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.62.
Connor Flintrop earned the top mark in the 400-meter dash with a time of 54.34 and Dante Juberian (2:15.45) finished second in the 800-meter run.
In the 110-meter hurdles, Connor Skluzacek (18.21) finished second while Aven Prigge (19.88) finished third. The 4x100-meter relay team of Brant Le Mieux, Janik Wagner, Parkers Hanson and Micheal Pichotta finished second with a time of 49.87.
Mecca Nightingale finished tied for first in the high jump with a top clear of 5’4” while Le Mieux earned a second-place finish in the pole vault with a clear of 7’.
Juberian returned to action in the long jump with a second-place mark of 16’8” while Parker Hanson (16’1”) finished third. In the shot put, Mason Vosejpka earned second with a top throw of 40’ while Henry Schendel finished second in the discus throw with a mark of 110’.
The Titans are scheduled to return to action Thursday, April 21 with a meet taking place at Stewartville High School.