Destynee Wolff (3S).JPG

Destynee Wolff. (file photo)

Thursday evening, the Tri-City United girls tennis team traveled to United South Central for a dual. The varsity squad suffered a 6-1 defeat while the junior varsity Titans picked up a 5-3 victory.


  

