Tuesday evening the Tri-City United swim and dive team officially opened its season with a home dual against the Austin Packers. There were several top tier performances from Titan competitors all evening, but when the final scores were tallied, the Packers had earned the 91-68 victory.
"It was a great first meet of the season," said TCU head coach Kristen Munden. "A great way to kick it off at home."
Freshman and returning All-State competitor Ella Schmiesing crushed the competition in the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke events with times of 2:04.97 and 1:11.63 respectively. Those times were 8 seconds and 13 seconds faster than the second-place finishers in each event.
In the 500-yard freestyle race, senior Ellie Sladek finished second with a time of 6:46.31 while adding a second-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:14.43.
As for relay race highlights, the team of Natalie Lundahl, Schmeising, Mallorie Plut and Kaylee Berger finished second with in the 200-yard freestyle relay race with a time of 1:58.10, just 4 seconds behind the top team.
In the 400 yard freestyle relay race, the team of Kendra Westphal, Elizabeth Odenthal, Sladek and Schmiesing finished second with a time of 4:34.82.
The Titans will return to the waters Thursday, Sept. 1 when they travel to New Prague.