While the New Prague Golf Club retained water from heavy rains over the weekend, the actual weather conditions for the Minnesota River Conference Golf Championship were ideal. Tri-City United's girls team would be led by Keirra Meyer and go on to earn second in the conference while the boys, led by Judson Narum, finished fourth.
Meyer led TCU with a score of 112 to finish seventh individually, overcoming some bizarre bounces during the day. On the 10th hole of the day, Meyer chipped a ball to the front end of the green and a regular bounce would have placed the ball near the hole, but that was not to be as her ball managed to hit a plastic drain cover which caused the ball to bounce over the green entirely.
She was able to recover however, and pars on holes seven and eight capped off a solid showing on the day.
Maleah Steiger and Emma Kaplan finished the day tied for 12th with scores of 127 and Anna Barnett rounded out the team scoring with a round of 128.
For the boys, Narum led the way with round of 92 to tie for seventh overall. His round also featured a bizarre moment on hole No. 17 when an iron shot towards the green drifted to the left, landing with a splash into a wet area with mud and tall grass, about 30 feet from the green. Narum calmly hit the ball out of the muck and watched as it glided beautifully onto the green within eight feet of the hole where he drained the putt for the up and down.
Rounding out the scoring for TCU were Eian O'Keefe, Eduardo Florez and Jordan Cruz who all finished in the top 21. Also competing for Tri-City United were Branko Schoenbauer and Bradley Tupy.
The Titans golf program will host a meet Tuesday, May 16 before preparations begin in full for the section tournament.