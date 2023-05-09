Tuesday evening, the Tri-City United track and field team traveled to New Ulm to do battle in a seven-team invitational hosted by the Eagles. With high winds forcing a "red flag" warning that canceled the pole vault, the Titan girls claimed first-place while the boys finished fourth in the meet.


Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments