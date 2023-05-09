Tuesday evening, the Tri-City United track and field team traveled to New Ulm to do battle in a seven-team invitational hosted by the Eagles. With high winds forcing a "red flag" warning that canceled the pole vault, the Titan girls claimed first-place while the boys finished fourth in the meet.
"Sprinters had a forceful wind at their back, resulting in many top times being run," TCU coach Craig Nordling noted. "Mid-distance and distance runners had to work hard on the back stretch. Despite conditions, athletes on both teams performed at a high level."
Highlights for the girls began in the 100 meter dash where eighth grader Allison Rynda finished third with a PR time of 13.35. In the 100m hurdles, Kristin Siebsen finished second with a PR time of 18.38.
The 200m dash saw the eighth-grade duo of Kaitlyn Hartwig (27.84) and Kirra Flicek (29.01) each post PR's to finish second and fifth respectively. Seventh-grader Carly Hartwig finished first in the 400m dash with a time of 1:04.30 followed closely by freshman Guadalupe Lopez who posted a time of 1:08.95.
Yasmin Ruiz picked up a pair of fourth-place finishes in the 800m and 1600m run with times of 2:37.33 and 5:50.42 respectively. In the 3200m run, Lillian Rondorf (14:23.73) and Megan Marek (14:28.80) finished third and fourth.
In the discus throw, Kaia Krocak finished fourth for the Titans with a top throw of 76 feet and two inches. In the shot put, Krocak also finished fourth posting a top mark of 30'2".
Khloe Flicek earned fifth in the long jump, posting a top mark of 14'10.5". In the triple jump, Alexis Marcussen finished second with a leap of 32'2" while Khloe Flicek finished third with a leap of 31'2".
In the relay races, the 4x100m team of Allison Ryynda, Marcussen, Khloe Flicek and Jillian Houn finished second with a season-best time of 54 seconds even. The 4x200m relay team of K. Hartwig, C. Hartwig, Madeline Ruger and Rynda finished first with a time of 1:56.57.
C. Hartwig and K. Hartwig were joined by Lopez and Ruiz in the 4x400m relaay race, claiming first with a season-best time of 4:21.15.
Boys highlights began in the 100m dash where Janik Wagner claimed third with a time of 11.88. In the 800m run, Dante Juberian finished second posting a time of 2:07.10. Juberian followed that up by claiming first in the 1600m run with a time of 4:46.94.
In the discus throw, Luke Skluzacek finished second with a top mark of 113'3". Juberian picked up another podium finish in the long jump where he posted a top leap of 19'5".
In the shot put, Jose Tappo (42'7") finished second while fellow senior Henry Schendel (40'1.5") claimed third.
The 4x400m relay team of Connor Flintrop, Goi Ruei, Marco Reyes and Juberian claimed the top finish with a time of 3:40.77, rounding out the top finishes for the boys.
TCU will return to action Thursday, May 11 when the team hosts