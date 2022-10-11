Tri-City United concluded their regular season with a 10-4 record after defeating East Central Prairie 2-1 in Montgomery on Homecoming night. TCU took home the mythical conference championship by sweeping a home-and-home with ECP, a cooperative of Sibley East, Norwood Young America and Lester Prairie and the only other Minnesota River Conference school to field a team.
In contrast to a wide open 6-4 shootout earlier this year in Arlington, this game focused more on the defensive units of each team. The Titans controlled possession throughout the game and found the better of limited goal scoring opportunities but ran into a stout ECP back line.
Finally, in the 39th minute, Frankie Sanchez laced a pass through two layers of defense to find a running Rafael Balcazar who used a clinical finish to the low corner to open the scoring, his 15th goal of the season. Tri-City defended with confidence and poise in controlling much of the second half, but a costly turnover led to an opposing breakaway that resulted in a tie game in the 68th minute.
The Titans regrouped and attacked with urgency, ringing the crossbar twice before Alan Ortiz drilled home a shot from the top of the penalty box for the game-winner. Goalkeeper Luke Skluzacek was up to a late challenge to preserve the win.
TCU is seeded fourth in Section 2A and will host fifth-seeded Fairmont in the first round of the section playoffs Thursday, Oct. 13, with kickoff scheduled for 6 p.m.