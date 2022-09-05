Three days after picking up the first home win since the 2020 season, the Tri-City United Titans returned to the road to take on Schaeffer Academy in Rochester.
The Lions took a 2-1 lead into halftime, but a furious second half rally from TCU allowed the Titans to score three unanswered goals and earn a 4-2 victory, their first road win since the 2019 season. The win moved TCU to 2-1 on the season.
Tri-City opened the scoring in the 21st minute when Frankie Sanchez drilled home a penalty shot awarded after a Schaeffer foul in the penalty box drawn by Rafael Balcazar. The Titans carried play and generated the better opportunities for much of the first half, but Schaeffer were able to capitalize on ball-handling miscues to score twice, with the second goal coming seconds before the halftime whistle.
Tri-City quickly established the attack in the second half and evened the score in the 44th minute when Balcazar knocked in a rebound from near the top of the box. Just 90 seconds later, Angel Ruiz Gomez cut across several Lion defenders and scored what would prove to be the game-winner.
The Titans continued to play aggressively and had several more scoring chances through probing passes and pressing forwards. The pressure paid off when Ruiz Gomez dispossessed a Schaeffer defender, then beat the keeper with hard drive to the low, left corner of the net.
All 16 Titans that dressed saw time on the pitch and contributed to the victory with goalkeeper Luke Skluzacek stopping nine shots. TCU's next match will see them travel to take on Triton Thursday, Sep. 8, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.