10.20 Dante Jubarian.jpg

Dante Jubarian pushes himself on an uphill stretch of the race. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

The Tri-City United cross country team once again hosted the Minnesota River Conference Meet at the demanding Montgomery National Golf Course. Paced by a third-place finish from senior Dante Jubarian, the boys would claim third overall with a score of 87, while the girls would finish fifth, once again led by sophomore Yasmin Ruiz and her ninth-place finish.

10.20 Michael Pichotta.jpg

Michael Pichotta strides down the final stretch. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
10.20 Yasmin Ruiz.jpg

Yasmin Ruiz runs in stride with a competitor from Belle Plaine. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
10.20 Taylor Engel.jpg

Taylor Engel leads a group of runners around the halfway point of the race. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

