The Tri-City United cross country team once again hosted the Minnesota River Conference Meet at the demanding Montgomery National Golf Course. Paced by a third-place finish from senior Dante Jubarian, the boys would claim third overall with a score of 87, while the girls would finish fifth, once again led by sophomore Yasmin Ruiz and her ninth-place finish.
Facing some incredible competition in the boys race, Jubarian claimed his third-place finish with a time of 16:53.0 and he was followed by fellow senior Michael Pichotta who posted a time of 19:05.3 to finish 17th.
Freshman Grant Fitterer (19:18.2), senior Cole Walters (20:02.1) and freshman Colbey Duchnowski (20:08.6) rounded out the team scoring for the Titans boys finishing 19th, 22nd and 26th respectively.
Eighth grader Colin Mechtel (20:17.8) and freshman Isaak Worm (21:37.7) also ran for the TCU boys in the varsity race, finishing 27th and 35th.
In the girls race, Ruiz led the way for the Titans with a time of 21:00.4 to finish ninth while seventh grader Taylor Engel continued her meteoric rise, finishing 17th with a time of 22:46.3.
Freshman Lillian Rondorf (23:27.5), senior Makayla Erickson (24:15.6) and sophomore Megan Marek (24:33.7) wrapped scoring for the team finishing 22nd, 30th and 31st respectively. Junior Olivia Burns (24:36.8) and senior Rhia Krautkremer (26:26.3) both also ran in the varsity race, finishing 32nd and 39th.
With the conference meet concluded, the Titans will begin preparations for the section meet which is scheduled to take place Thursday, Oct. 27 at Baylor Regional Park with races beginning at 4 p.m.