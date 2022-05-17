5.19 TCU Conference Champs.JPG

The 2022 Minnesota River Conference champion Tri-City United boys golf team, from left to right; head coach James Nelson, Ryan Miller, Logan Blaschko, Reice Narum, Adam Henze, Judd Narum, Ryan Westerhouse and assistant coach John Rumpza. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

With the Minnesota River Conference title on the line Monday morning in New Prague, the Tri-City United boys golf team took care of business as the Titans fended off a challenge from the LS-H/C/SE Giants by winning both nine-hole sessions and putting together a team score of 184,187 (371).

Adam Henze hits a fairway iron on 18. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

I'm feeling really good, last year we finished second so getting first this year feels awesome," said Adam Henze, the top scorer for the Titans. "We started the year golfing in 40 degree weather and battled wind the whole time so this feels good."

Anna Barnett tracks a putt attempt. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

The girls team for the Titans did not have enough qualifying varsity golfers to officially place as a team, but the trio of Anna Barnett, Kacie Traxler and Kierra Meyer all competed in conference championship.

The MRC All-Conference individuals, from left to right; 3rd Parker Borreson- Belle Plaine, 4th Ayden Christ- LSH/CL/SE, 6th Jack Feterl- LSH/CL/SE, 2nd Adam Henze- TCU, 1st Gavin Cummins- NYA. Not Pictured; 5th Chad Heinlein- Mayer-Lutheran

(Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

For the boys team, Adam Henze led the way with a 42,44 (86) to finish second overall in the tournament and earn all-conference honors with a season average of 43, a single stroke behind individual conference champion Gavin Cummins of Norwood Young America.

Logan Blaschko putts on 18 to wrap up his championship round. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Ryan Miller chips the ball up onto the green. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

When asked about a standout moment during the season, Henze noted his performance at the Le Sueur Country Club. "Last year on the ninth I fell apart after having a solid year, but this time I really did well and was able to overcome that tough course."

Judd Narum tees off on No. 1 to begin his 18 hole championship round. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Reice Narum with a putt from the fringe. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Logan Blaschko put together a phenomenal day on the course with a 46,47 (93) to finish second for TCU while Ryan Miller was third on the team with a 46,52 (98) and Judd Narum rounded out team scoring with a 52,46 (98) to tie Miller.

Keirra Meyer tracks her putt on No. 17. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

The Titan girls were led by Keirra Meyer who posted a 63,60 (123) while Anna Barnett tallied a 61,65 (126) and Kacie Traxler rounded things out with a 69,79 (148).

Kacie Traxler tees off on 18. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Both the boys and girls teams will now prepare for the section 2AA tournament which will also be played at the New Prague Golf Club. The boys tournament is scheduled to begin May 31 with the girls playing the following day, June 1.

