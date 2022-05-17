The 2022 Minnesota River Conference champion Tri-City United boys golf team, from left to right; head coach James Nelson, Ryan Miller, Logan Blaschko, Reice Narum, Adam Henze, Judd Narum, Ryan Westerhouse and assistant coach John Rumpza. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
The MRC All-Conference individuals, from left to right; 3rd Parker Borreson- Belle Plaine, 4th Ayden Christ- LSH/CL/SE, 6th Jack Feterl- LSH/CL/SE, 2nd Adam Henze- TCU, 1st Gavin Cummins- NYA. Not Pictured; 5th Chad Heinlein- Mayer-Lutheran
With the Minnesota River Conference title on the line Monday morning in New Prague, the Tri-City United boys golf team took care of business as the Titans fended off a challenge from the LS-H/C/SE Giants by winning both nine-hole sessions and putting together a team score of 184,187 (371).
I'm feeling really good, last year we finished second so getting first this year feels awesome," said Adam Henze, the top scorer for the Titans. "We started the year golfing in 40 degree weather and battled wind the whole time so this feels good."
The girls team for the Titans did not have enough qualifying varsity golfers to officially place as a team, but the trio of Anna Barnett, Kacie Traxler and Kierra Meyer all competed in conference championship.
For the boys team, Adam Henze led the way with a 42,44 (86) to finish second overall in the tournament and earn all-conference honors with a season average of 43, a single stroke behind individual conference champion Gavin Cummins of Norwood Young America.
When asked about a standout moment during the season, Henze noted his performance at the Le Sueur Country Club. "Last year on the ninth I fell apart after having a solid year, but this time I really did well and was able to overcome that tough course."
Logan Blaschko put together a phenomenal day on the course with a 46,47 (93) to finish second for TCU while Ryan Miller was third on the team with a 46,52 (98) and Judd Narum rounded out team scoring with a 52,46 (98) to tie Miller.
The Titan girls were led by Keirra Meyer who posted a 63,60 (123) while Anna Barnett tallied a 61,65 (126) and Kacie Traxler rounded things out with a 69,79 (148).
Both the boys and girls teams will now prepare for the section 2AA tournament which will also be played at the New Prague Golf Club. The boys tournament is scheduled to begin May 31 with the girls playing the following day, June 1.