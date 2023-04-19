Tuesday night, the Tri-City United track and field team hosted a Minnesota River Conference meet featuring Belle Plaine, Mayer Lutheran and Lester Prairie. Both the Titan boys and girls finished second in the meet behind Belle Plaine with several highlights on the evening.


