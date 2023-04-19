Tuesday night, the Tri-City United track and field team hosted a Minnesota River Conference meet featuring Belle Plaine, Mayer Lutheran and Lester Prairie. Both the Titan boys and girls finished second in the meet behind Belle Plaine with several highlights on the evening.
For the boys team, Marco Reyes finished first in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.90 and then claimed second in the 200m dash with a time of 24.59. In the 110m hurdles Lucas Holicky finished second with a time of 19.32.
Connor Flintrop picked up a victory in the 400m run with a time of 55.52 and Rafael Balcazar finished right behind with a time of 56.95. In the 800m run, Dante Juberian finished first with a time of 2:05.28 and proceeded to finish first in the long jump with a top mark of 19’10”.
In the discus, Henry Schendel finished first with a top throw of 115’9” while Jose Tappo claimed second with a toss of 109’7”. Schendel followed up the discus win finishing second in the shot put with a top throw of 40’2”
The 4x400m relay team of Juberian, Pichotta, Ruei and Ortiz rounded out the highlights for the boys finishing first with a time of 3:44.63.
On the girls side of the competition, Kaitlyn Hartwig claimed second in the 200m dash with a time of 29.48. Seventh grader Carly Hartwig followed that up setting a TCU record in the 400m dash with a time of 1:01.6 to finish second. The previous record was Katie Ellingsworth who had a time of 1:01.7.
Yasmin Ruiz picked up a trio of second-place finishes beginning with 800m run with a time of 2:36.20, the 1600m run with a time of 5:52.58 and the pole vault with a top clear of 6’6”. Edging out Ruiz in the pole vault was teammate Sophia Smith who finished first with a clear of 7’.
The 4x200m relay team of Carly Hartwig, Kaitlyn Hartwig, Kirra Flicek and Madeline Ruger claimed first with a time of 1:54.29. In the 4x400m relay race, the team of Yasmin Ruiz, Guadalupe Lopez, Carly Hartwig and Madeline Ruger also finished fist with a time of 4:26.64.
The Titans are scheduled to return to action Thursday, April 20 with a meet hosted by Le Sueur-Henderson.