A pair of highly decorated athletic careers came to a close for Emily Sullivan and Dylan Novak of Le Sueur-Henderson at the MSHSL State Championship track and field meet. Sullivan, competing in the wheelchair division 100m dash, 200m dash and shot put, earned the state titles in all three events while Novak competed in the 100m dash, 200m dash and 300m hurdles.
Beginning Thursday, Novak ran in the 100m dash preliminary round where he posed a 17th place finish in the state with a time of 11.19 with the cutoff for qualifying coming at 11.06 seconds. In the 200m dash, Novak posted a time of 22.78 to finish 14th in the state with the qualifying time cutoff coming at 22.59.
His best finish in the meet came in the 300m hurdles where Novak finished 10th with a time of 42.02 coming within just .04 seconds of qualifying for the finals.
All of Sullivan's events took place Friday beginning with the 100m dash. Sullivan's time of 29.68 improved on her seed time of 31.50 and last year's championship time of 38.55 as she defended the title from 2021.
While she didn't cut down her seed time in the 200m dash, she did reduced her championship time from 1:15.89 to 1:05.40 as she once again defended her state title from a year ago.
In the shot put, Sullivan improved her seed throw of 14'11.75" to 15'1", setting a new Class A record as she takes the top spot from Kathryn Lubahn of Pine Island which was set in 2012.
With three team points from her three titles, Sullivan placed the LS-H girls track and field team into 60th place out of 71 schools that scored at least a point.