The Tri-City United Titans and Waseca Bluejays are both teams that do their best work in the paint on any given night with both teams typically having a size advantage over their opponents. However, when the team's strengths were put to the test Tuesday night it proved to be the Bluejays who found the edge despite an impressive defensive showing from the Titans as they earned the 49-25 victory.
With the loss, TCU drops to 4-6 (2-2 MRC) on the season.
In the early going TCU kept the game close as they crashed the boards on offense, creating several second-chance opportunities while defensively the team leaned on centers Kaia Krocak and Ella Schmiesing to contain the Bluejays all-region center Kloe Wadd. The duo did a solid job making Wadd work for every shot she made, ultimately combining to block the center five times however when the game went final, Wadd still led all scorers with 19 points.
Field goals for the Titans were few and far between, especially in the second half where the team went a full seven minutes before scoring from the floor to start the action. This was due to Waseca's perimeter defense maintaining their defensive integrity and not allowing the Titan's guards to get into the paint to either go for layups or kick out.
In the end it would be Audrey Vosjpka and Schmiesing who would lead TCU in scoring with nine points each.
The Titans return to action Thursday, Jan. 12 when they host Lester Prairie.