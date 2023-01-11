1.12 Alexis Marcussen.jpg

Alexis Marcussen looks to the interior for one of her post players (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

The Tri-City United Titans and Waseca Bluejays are both teams that do their best work in the paint on any given night with both teams typically having a size advantage over their opponents. However, when the team's strengths were put to the test Tuesday night it proved to be the Bluejays who found the edge despite an impressive defensive showing from the Titans as they earned the 49-25 victory.


1.12 Kaia Krocak.jpg

Kaia Krocak blocks Waseca's leading scorer Kloe Wadd, one of five blocks the Titan's would record against the center. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
1.12 Gabriella Dahlke.jpg

Gabriella Dahlke goes up for an open three pointer. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

