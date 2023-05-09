Thursday morning, the halls of Mankato's Wow! Zone rang out with the sound of pins falling and cheers from the athletes and spectators alike as members of the adapted bowling teams from across the Southern Minnesota Region competed for a chance to qualify for the MSHSL State Tournament. With ridiculously high spirits and several incredible performances, the St. Peter/Le Sueur-Henderson Strike Force team qualified 11 individual bowlers across the three classes as well as four doubles teams.
The MSHSLS State Tournament will be held at Bowlero in Brooklyn Park, Friday, May 12. With the top 32 finishers from each of the three categories, Physically Impaired (PI), Cognitively Impaired (CI) and Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), bids to the State tournament are coveted.
Qualifying in the CI field were Abby Voeltz, who's score of 438 ranked second in the state qualifiers, and Logan Gessner who posted a score of 416.
In the PI category, Angela Molina (378) and defending girls State Champion Kallie Brovold (366) qualified with the 19th and 23rd best scores in the girls field. For the boys, Judd Wartman and Cooper Johnston qualified with the top two scores in the state, a 487 and 446 respectively. They Will be joined by Paul Warzecha and Lucas Henze who qualified with scores of 403 and 382 respectively.
As doubles teams in the PI category, Wartman will bowl alongside Warzecha with Brovold and Molina competing together and Johnston joining Henze.
In the ASD category, defending girls State Champion Ashlee Miller qualified with a score of 399. On the boys side, Chesney Freeman and Caleb Westphal qualified with scores of 429 and 405.
Freeman will be joined by Hunter Jones where the two will compete as a doubles team.
With the State Championship on the horizon, the Strike Force and their fans as well as supporters have a lot of excitement to prepare for.