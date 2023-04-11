Team photo (cropped).jpg

Members of the 2023 St. Peter/Le Sueur-Henderson Adapted bowling team.

Front row: left to right: Cooper Johnston, Sabrina Kopischke, Lucas Henze, Judd Wartman,

2 girls behind wheelchairs: Angela Molina, Abby Voeltz

Back row: Evan Borgmeier, Mitchel Joosten, Ashlee Miller, Hunter Jones, Xavier Hartman, Logan Gessner, Abby Schily, Peyton Attenberger, Paul Warzecha, Kallie Brovold, Caleb Westphal (Photo courtesy of Kris Voeltz)

Led by a pair of returning state champions in Kallie Brovold and Ashlee Miller, the St. Peter/Le Sueur-Henderson adapted bowling team began the 2023 season with incredibly high hopes and if early results from the season are any indication, those hopes were well placed. The co-op, dubbed the Strike Force, have put together great results including a career high score and series just this week as the squad took on Winona.


4.13 Mitchel Joosten.JPG

Mitchel Joosten lines up a shot against Winona before going on to post a career high 152 followed by a score of 110. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
4.13 Xavier Hartman.JPG

Xavier Hartman rolls the ball down the lane during warmups. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

