COACHES
Head coach: John Karl, 1st year
Head coach: Kyle Krueger, 1st year
Assistant coach: Shaun Timmerman, 1st year
ROSTER
Boys
Thomas Barnett (7), Tyson Grant (7), Lincoln Hudyma (7), Jackson Kempenich (7), Maxwell Marson (7), Maxwell Segna (7) Cooper Sloboden (7), Brayden Sherman (7), Colton Velishek (7), Jameson Zehnder (7), Gaberiel Bednar (8), Matthew Farr (8), Aiden Garvick (8), Ethan Christensen (9), Nathan Glockner (9), Mitch Holicky (9), Griffin Lemieux (9), Karson Malecha (9), Eian O’Keefe (9), Branko Schoenbauer (9), Bradley Tupy (9), Eduardo Flores-Stier (10), Cole Goecke (10), Tyler Gogerty (10), Caleb Schultze (10), Alex Block (11), Edward Devine (11), Noah Holicky (11), Tristan Hunt (11), Travis Kotek (11), Austin Lorinser (11), Jordan Cruz (12), Arthur Devine (12), Jacob Glockner (12), Judson Narum (12).
Girls
Ella Goettl (7), Alaina Decker (9), Lily Kaplan (9), Neysa Anderson (10), Addison Houn (10), Morgan Gjerstad (11), Anna Barnett (12), Emma Kaplan (12), Megan Maxa (12), Keirra Meyer (12), Maleah Steiger (12).
KEY PLAYERS
Some of our returning Varsity athletes that will stand out year include, Judson Narum, Keirra Meyer, Megan Maxa, Anna Barnett, Neysa Anderson, and Maleah Steiger.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
We have a few players that are looking to make a big impact on our varsity roster this season. For boys, we have a couple of seniors with some great power that will make an impact. We also have a young core with boys with a mixed bag of experience. We have a few players this year that golf regularly but have never gone out for the golf team, we are looking forward to the impact they have on our team this year.
For girls golf, we have roughly 5-6 players that are returning this season with an additional 5-6 girls that are out for the first time this year. This has been one of our bigger groups of girls in recent years. This is a fun group that has a strong work ethic and continuously see progress every day. Don’t be surprised if this group of girls makes a splash in our conference this year!
2022 RECAP
We are both new to head coaching and the conference this year, so we are interested in seeing who our competition is this year and where we rank compared to other schools.
2023 SEASON OUTLOOK
Our main goal for the season is to show growth. With roughly 46 players out this year, We have a wide variety of players this year with some players that have never touched a club and we have been on the team for 4-5 years now. We hope that the work that we put in both indoors and outdoors will pay off when it comes to our meets!
COMPETITION
For both boys and girls, we are going to take it meet by meet. With girls, we are hoping to improve in our standings from the previous season. Boys golf is in a different situation with having a good group of seniors last year graduate. We are hoping that a few of our now seniors can step up and also have
BY THE NUMBERS
46 — total players
7- letter winners
9 — seniors