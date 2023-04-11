Coaches, years coaching
Head Girls coach: Brian Fogal, 15th year
Assistant coach: Andrew Ruiz, 2nd year
Assistant coach: Sally O'Brien, 2nd year
Assistant coach: Andrew Meier, 1st year
Roster:
Makayla Erickson (12), Rhia Krautkremer (12), Kaia Krocak (12), Maddy Ruger (12), Karen Ruiz (12), Carolina Figueroa (11), Haley Gargett (11), Ruby Luna (11), Sophie Smith (11), Zoey Finkenbiner (10), Khloe Flicek (10), Kaylee Harkins (10), Grace Hennen (10), Alexis Marcussen (10), Megan Marek (10), Samantha Odenthal (10), Yasmin Ruiz-Ruiz (10), Miriam Domingo-Lopez (10), Kristin Siebsen (10), Kaylee Gogerty (9), Guadalupe Lopez (9), Morgan Meier (9), Lillian Rondorf (9), Emily Schley (9), Kirra Flicek (8), Kaitlyn Hartwig (8), Alison Rynda (8).
Key Players:
Senior Makayla Erickson was one of our top middle distance runners last year. Sophomore Yasmin Ruiz was our top distance runner last year. Sophomore Khloe Flicik was important sprinter and jumper last year. Ninth Grader Guadalupe Lopez made the finals in Sections in the 400 last year. Eighth Grader Kaitlyn Hartwig made finals in the 200 at sections.
Keep Your Eye On:
Kaia Krocak and Maddy Ruger are both seniors that were injured most of the season last year. If healthy they will be very important in field events and relays. Alison Rynda and Kirra Flicek are both eighth graders that lettered last year. Hopefully they can continue their improvement this year.
2022 Recap:
We had a much improved team last year. The team finished third in conference and won three different meets during the season.
All Conference 1st Place: Charlotte Houn 100 High Hurdles.
All Conference Honorable Mention 2nd Place: 100 Lauren Houn, 200 Kaitlyn Hartwig, 400 Guadalupe Lopez, 1600 Yasmin Ruiz, 4x100 Kaitlyn Hartwig, Allison Rynda, Khloe Flicek, Lauren Houn, 4x200 Kaitlyn Hartwig, Kirra Flicek, Khloe Flicek, Lauren Houn.
Section Meet Finalists: 100 Lauren Houn 8th, 200 Kaitlyn Hartwig 7th, 400 Guadalupe Lopez 8th, Makayla Erickson 9th, 800 Yasmin Ruiz 8th, 1600 Yasmin Ruiz 5th, 100 HH Charlotte Houn 9th, 4x100 Kaitlyn Hartwig, Allison Rynda, Khloe Flicek, Lauren Houn 7th, 4x200 Kaitlyn Hartwig, Kirra Flicek, Khloe Flicek, Lauren Houn 5th, 4x800 Makayla Erickson, Megan Marek, Lily Kaplan, Kaylee Gogerty 7th.
2023 Season Outlook:
Our goal every season is to win the conference and get girls to the State meet. We lost 3 big scoring seniors in Lauren Houn, Charlotte Houn, and Maddie Dooley. We return a great group of runners. I feel we have a very balanced team. Hopefully a few girls can step up and fill those Seniors roles.
Competition:
Conference favorite will be Belle Plaine.
Section favorite is hard to say, we just moved into a new bigger section last year. I know Byron and Stewartville are both very good.
BY THE NUMBERS:
53 - total athletes
18 - returning letter winners
5 - seniors