Coaches, years coaching
Head Boy’s coach: Craig Nordling, 7th year as Head Coach, 11th year coaching track at TCU
Assistant coach: James Timmerman - throws coach 4th year
Assistant coach: Andrew Ruiz - - distance coach 2nd year
Assistant coach: Sally O’Brien - JH Coach 2nd year
Assistant coach: Andrew Meier - JH Coach 1st year
Assistant coach: Thomas Franek - Pole Vault coach 2nd year
Roster:
Dante Juberian (12), Michael Pichotta (12), Marco Reyes (12), Henry Schendel (12), Jose Tappo (12), Janik Wagner (12), Connor Flintrop (11), Ivan Garcia Ramos (11), Parker Hanson (11) Luke Holicky (11) Bounmy Lanoi (11), Caleb Robrahn (11), Goi Ruei (11), Luke Skluzacek (11) Eli Viskocil (11), Rafael Balcazar (10), Juan Lopez (10), Alan Ortiz (10), Abram Chimal (9), Grant Fitterer (9), Brandon Grunow (9), Bryce Meyer (9), Jorge Montes De Oca (9), Triston Olson (9), Peter Robrahn (9), Zachary Zehnder (9).
Key Players:
TOP RUNNERS
Marco Reyes: Sr, 200/400
Dante Juberian: Sr, Mid-distance 2022 State participant 400M
Janik Wagner: Sr, Sprints
Connor FLintrop: Jr, 200/400
TOP FIELD ATHLETES
Henry Schendel: Sr, Shot / Discus
Dante Juberian: Sr, Triple Jump
Janik Wagner: Sr, Triple Jump
Luke Holicky: Jr, High Jump
Keep Your Eye On:
Rafael Balcazar: Sophomore, 200/400
Alan Ortiz: Soph, 800
Abram Chimal: Freshman, Sprints
2022 Recap:
The 2022 season had many exciting performances. At the end of the season, TCU ran at the newly formed 1AA race. Despite racing against significantly bigger schools. We were able to place athletes in almost all finals. In the end, Jordan Meyer advanced to the state meet in the 110H placing 4th at the state meet. Dante Juberian finished as the runner-up in the 800m run, and also ran at the state meet. Meyer graduated, Juberian will be back again this year to attempt to return to the State Meet this spring.
2023 Season Outlook:
Many individuals on the team will contribute heavily in both Field events and Running events. With the loss of only a couple seniors from last year’s team, our experience will be one of our strengths. This year's Senior Class has many athletes that started as 7th graders and have been strong contributors for several years.. Many top-five performances were posted last year. Those athletes returning look to put their names in the TCU Record books.
COMMENTS FROM THE COACH
Our numbers are down this year. We have new members of the team who have not been in a varsity track meet. We have a strong core returning and have many athletes with the potential to score points at both our Conference and Section meets. Once we are able to actually get outside, it will be fun to watch how the team progresses throughout the spring. There are many spots that opened up this year due to graduation. Our goal is to improve on our conference and section performances from last year.
GOALS
We are always looking to improve. Individual athletes will be working hard to improve their “Personal Records” and push to score points at the conference meet. There are many individuals and relays that were getting close to the school records last year as underclassmen. It is quite possible to see some of the TCU School Records fall this Spring.
STRENGTHS
We are returning many athletes with experience. Experienced members of the team allows coaches to move past basic instruction to details with form and technique. Our upperclassmen will also be great mentors to the younger runners. Distance runners are returning after posting a strong Cross Country season. Depth and experience will provide a boost to our relay teams as well.
Competition:
CONFERENCE OUTLOOK:
All teams in the conference have strengths in various events. We hope it to have balance throughout the events which will hopefully enable us to push for a top conference finish. Sibley East and Belle Plaine will again be favorites, but look for TCU to be competitive.
SECTION OUTLOOK:
Section competition changed last year. Last year was a very successful debut for us in 1AA. TCU will be able to compete in preliminary races at the section meet and it will now be a two-day Section Meet. We have many athletes with the ability to make it to the final races. Class 2A - Section 1 Meet will be held at Lakeville South HS.
BY THE NUMBERS:
53 - total athletes
18 - returning letter winners
5 - seniors