Members of the 2023 St. Peter/Le Sueur-Henderson Adapted bowling team.
Front row: left to right: Cooper Johnston, Sabrina Kopischke, Lucas Henze, Judd Wartman,
2 girls behind wheelchairs: Angela Molina, Abby Voeltz
Back row: Evan Borgmeier, Mitchel Joosten, Ashlee Miller, Hunter Jones, Xavier Hartman, Logan Gessner, Abby Schily, Peyton Attenberger, Paul Warzecha, Kallie Brovold, Caleb Westphal (Photo courtesy of Kris Voeltz)
Coaches
Head coaches: Kris Voeltz, Keith Bense
Assistant coaches: Liz Leibfried, Grace Pehrson, Angela Krueger, Lisa Battcher, Lezlie Amela, Bobbie Schleeve, Sue Haggenmiller
Student Managers: Callie Voeltz, Zetta Haugen
Roster:
Evan Borgmeier
Chesney Freeman
Logan Gessner
Xavier Hartman
Lucas Henze
Cooper Johnston
Hunter Jones
Mitchel Joosten
Sabrina Kopischke
Ashlee Miller
Angela Molina
Abby Schily
Abby Voeltz
Paul Warzecha
Caleb Westphal
Peyton Attenberger
Judd Wartman
Kallie Brovold
Key Players:
Returning state champions:
Kallie Brovold: Girls, singles, PI division
Ashlee Miller: Girls, singles, ASD division
Caleb Westphal/Ashlee Miller: 3rd place, doubles, ASD division
Keep Your Eye On:
New members: Peyton Attenberger, Hunter Jones, Paul Warzecha, Abby Shily
2022 Recap:
Kallie Brovold (PI division) and Ashlee Miller (ASD Divison) are returning state champions for the team with Caleb Westphal and Ashlee Miller having finished third in the doubles, ASD division.
2023 Season Outlook:
Our team is strong this season. We have many returning bowlers this year, so experience will help us continue to win.
BY THE NUMBERS:
18- total players
14 - letter winners
5 - seniors
