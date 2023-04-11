Coaches, years coaching
Head coach: Alex Nuy, 1st Year (5 years as assistant coach previously)
Assistant coach: Landon Javens 1st year
Assistant coach: Bree Meyer 3rd year
Roster:
Boys:
Nick Huisken (12), Josh Kann (12), Simon Morgan (12), Jack Skubitz (12), Henry Strobel (12), Devon Wolff (12), James Younge (12), Carter Zimmerman (12), Erick Ferrer (11), Nathan Strobel (11), Max Bolstad (10), Alvaro Castellanos (10), Hayden Ettesvold (10), Chase Kijenski (10), Casey Fogal (10), Taiton Moore (10), Sam Vetter (10), Danny Wood (10), Kyle Zimmerman (10), Corbin Deichman (9), Soren Kelly (9), Elijah Mons (9), Andrew Tieva (9), Christian Barker (8), Jack Green (8), Ty Romnes (8).
Girls:
Alexa Bolstad (12), Grace Monson (12), Lauren Yenish (12), Kylie Kolars (11), Lyndsey Wangsnes (11), Annie Wingert (11), Laia Alvarez (10), Enara Argiriano (10), Mylie Krenik (10), Maddie Huiras (10), Kamryn Lindsay (10), Savannah Meyer (10), Hannah Odegard (10), Sawyer Ettesvold (9), Natalie Jandera (9), Madison Jeorg (9), Molly Koester (9), Teya Waagner (9), Raegan Tiegs (8), Isabella Braulick (7), Julia Campeau (7), Ava Evenson (7), Izabella Giefer (7), Hannah Coudron (7), Miya Lin (7), Lilly Mock (7), Lilly Philips (7), Ryliegh Prang (7), Charlotte Saliin (7), Lea Taylor (7), Audrey Westman (7), Maddie Wright (7).
Key Players:
Simon Morgan is returning after placing second in the 110 High Hurdles at the State Track and Field meet last season and breaking his own school record in the event with a time of 15.25. He has his eyes on another appearance at the state meet and setting another school record in the hurdles.
Kylie Kolars is also returning after qualifying for the State Track and Field meet in the high jump. She is looking to improve from last year and join her dad as a school record holder in the high jump and make a return to the state meet.
Keep Your Eye On:
Christian Barker will continue to compete in the shot put and discus this season. He is coming off of an impressive season last year and will be a big contributor in the throws this year.
2022 Recap:
In 2022 there were 12 athletes and 2 relays that qualified to compete at the Section 2A Championship Track and Field meet at West High School. Four of the athletes, Aiden Gravelle, Simon Morgan, Kylie Kolars and Savannah Meyer advanced to the State Track and Field meet Aidan Gravelle Placed 1st in the State in the 100 Meter Dash Wheelchair, the 200 Meter Dash Wheelchair, the 1600 Meter Run Wheelchair and the Discus Throw Wheelchair.
Simon Morgan places 2nd in the 110 High Hurdles with a school record time of 15.25. Kylie Kolars qualified and competed at the State track and Field in the High Jump. Savannah Meyer places 14th overall in the Girl 1600 Meter Run with a time 5:36.
2023 Season Outlook:
We are looking to build on our successes from last year and continue to build our program starting with our younger athletes. We have a great group of young athletes entering the program and a solid group of seniors returning to help lead them through the season. We hope to match and exceed our numbers that qualify for the Section and State meets this Spring. Our distance runners hope to take the energy from the State Cross Country Meet in the fall and translate it into success on the Track this season
BY THE NUMBERS:
41 - Total number of athletes
11 - Seniors returning
4 - Returning State Meet Competitors