Coaches, years coaching
Head coach: name, 10th year Sue Hynes, 6th year @ LSH, 15th year overall
Assistant coach: Tami Burns, 1st year @ LSH
Assistant coach: Alex Jagler, 1st year @ LSH
Middle School Coach: Hannah Geyen 1st year @ LSH
Roster:
12th grade: Lexi Terwedo: Distance, Drea Terwedo: Hurdles, Sprinter, Justin Terwedo: Sprinter, Jumper, Joe Fixsen: Thrower, Melanie Smykalski: Sprinter, Jumper, Riley Thelemann: Hurdles, Sprinter, Ella Nesbit: Sprinter, Naima Bravo: Thrower, Danny Schulz: Distance, Jack Steinborn: Thrower.
11th grade: Bobby Ferrel: Sabby Williams. Josiah Juarez: Distance, Brandy Wolf: Mid Distance, April La Barr : Hurdles, Sprinter, Jumper, Rita Flores: Sprinter, thrower, Kaylee Berger: Sprinter.
10th grade: Liam West: Sprinter, Jumper, Riley Sater: Sprinter, Pole Vault, Koryann Straub: Thrower, Rebecca Ikonitski: Sprinter, Hunter Libra: Sprinter, Jumper, Wyatt Genelin: Hurdles, Sprinter,, Kaden Graff: Sprinter, Mid distance.
9th grade: Sophia Sampson: Sprinter, Jumper, Charity Koller: Sprinter, Thrower, Lauren Stuber: Mid distance, Owen Greisen: Distance, Norah Renstrom: Distance, Kaiden Reinhardt: Thrower, Mason Franta: Thrower, Sprinter, Loren Horning: Thrower, Sprinter, Katelyn Dhaene: Thrower, Sprinter, Ava Becker: Mid distance, jumper, Sabby Williams: Thrower.
8th grade: Tyler Bushway, Olivia Sorenson, Joemarrion Henderson.
7th grade: Ellen Renstrom, Evelyn Haeming.
Key Players:
Returning letter winners include:
Lexi Terwedo, Drea Terwedo, Justin Terwedo, Joe Fixsen, Melanie Smykalski, Riley Thelemann, Ella Nesbit, Naima Bravo, Bobby Ferrel, Josiah Juarez, Liam West, Riley Sater,, Owen Greisen, Norah Renstrom, Wyatt Genelin.
2022 Recap:
Last season, we had a record breaking number of athletes compete in the section track meet and I am expecting even more this year. We have 3 new coaches this year who have experience with track and field and I am confident we will see mad gains from all of our previous letter winners and athletes
2023 Season Outlook:
We have had a big increase in athletes going out for track for the first time and that will help us fill in relays and a few open spots we have. Our seniors have a wealth of experience, talent, drive and leadership and they will push themselves to be better as well as be excellent role models for our younger athletes.
Riley Sater has been working hard outside of the season on her pole vault and I expect her to break her own record in the pole vault in one of the first meets of the season.
This will be a great year for the Giant's track team and I believe we will be taking multiple athletes to state.