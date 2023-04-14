Coaches, years coaching
Head coach: Rod Reinhardt, fourth year
Assistant coach: Zach Kubasta, second year
Assistant coach: Kris Wilke, first year
Roster:
GIRLS
Elena Meger, 7 - LSH
Callie Greisen, 7 - LSH
Reganne Hartmann, 7 - LSH
Kendra Biedshceid, 7 - LSH
Ariel Steinborn, 8 - LSH
Emma Bluhm, 9 - Cleveland
Vanessa Wondra, 9 - Cleveland
Anna Kawatski Klein, 9 - Cleveland
Allison Cink, 10 - Cleveland
Morgan Haggenmiller, 10 - Sibley
Natalie Haemig, 10 - LSH
Ashley Miller, 10 - LSH
Cooper Vanden Einde, 12 - LSH
Peyton Hartmann, 12 - LSH
Sofie Wilson, 12 - LSH
Ava Wagner, 12 - LSH
BOYS
Luke Heldbeger, 7 - Cleveland
Hunter Vinkemeier, 8 - LSH
Ryker Rehm, 8 - LSH
Nathan Tews, 8 - LSH
Brock Hortenbach-D, 9 - LSH
Gavin Jones, 9 - LSH
Zayden Snow, 9 - LSH
Sam Wagner, 9 - LSH
Lucas Kahlow, 9 - LSH
Carter Kern, 9 - Cleveland
Nathan Brink, 9 - Cleveland
Caleb Possin, 9 - Cleveland
Kaden Schmidt, 9 - Cleveland
Bode Bartell, 9 - Cleveland
Mason Kluntz, 9 - Cleveland
Gavin Karels, 9 - Cleveland
David Draheim, 9 - Cleveland
Owen Lawrence, 10 - LSH
Joe Hutton, 10 - LSH
JD Reinhardt, 10 - LSH
Jack Feterl, 10 - Sibley
Corbin Thompson, 11 - Cleveland
Mason Bussler, 11 - Sibley
Spencer Tuchtenhagen, 11 - Sibley
Ayden Christ, 11 - LSH
Hunter Jones, 12 - LSH
Bryson Steinborn, 12 - LSH
Beau Becker, 12 - LSH
Dylan Graff, 12 - LSH
Key Players:
Boys Captains: Ayden Christ and Beau Becker
Junior Ayden Christ has had many years of varsity experience and will be a leader on the team. Sophomores Jack Feterl and JD Reinhardt look to up their game this year and make big impacts. Eighth grader Nathan Tews will see a lot of time on varsity this year along with classmate Ryker Rehm. Seniors Bryson Steinborn and Beau Becker will make an impact on the team this year
Girls Captains: Peyton Hartmann and Cooper Vanden Einde
Sophomore Allison Cink will look to lead the team this year with her scoring consistency. Senior Cooper Vanden Einde will look to continue her good play and be a key scorer on the team. Seniors Sofie Wilson, Peyton Hartmann and Ava Wagner will make big impacts on varsity. Sophomore Morgan Haggenmiller and Natalie Haemig will see quite a bit of varsity time. Ninth grader Anna Kawatski Klein has some varsity experience.
2022 Recap:
The boys' team took second in the conference behind TCU and finished 11th at sections. Ayden Christ and Jack Feterl made the all conference team.
The girls team won the MRC conference and finished eighth in sections.
Cooper Vanden Einde and last years' senior Darbi Dunning made all conference. Allison Cink is the returning MVP for the MRC
2023 Season Outlook:
With a bunch of new players on the team this year it will be fun to watch these kids get better each day. Our JV boys' and girls' team will be the most competitive in years with some of them good enough to play at varsity level. Having a competitive JV will help the varsity teams. With the depth of these teams, we should end high in the sections this season. Some of our individuals will be near the top at sections and possibly making their first appearance at state.
Competition:
Both our boys and girls are looking to be the top teams in the conference this year. In sections both teams will be competitive and will improve from last year.
BY THE NUMBERS:
29 - boys
9 - letter winners
16 - girls
8 - letter winners