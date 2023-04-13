Rick Bruns, 29 total, 13 as head coach (and last).
Zac Weber, First season
Lon Berberich, Seventh season
Roster:
Cayden Luna, 12 - OF/P
Ben Miller, 12 - IF
Landon Fahey 12, - C
Sam Gupton, 11 - IF/P
Talen Schwandt, 11 - OF
Ethan Hathaway, 11 - OF/P
Connor Schultz, 11 - IF/P
Gavin Schwarz, 11 - IF/P
Braylon Hoffman, 11 - IF
Logan Feeney, 11 - OF/P
Ian Nelson, 11 - OF
Brody Berndt, 10 - IF/P
Key Players:
This team has a number of athletes who have gotten a great deal of experience in the past 2-3 years due to lack of numbers in the program, as well as a couple very successful summer American Legion seasons. There has been a lot of growth with the players. Senior Cayden Luna threw 22 innings last season, garnering two saves for the Giants. As a senior, he has been spending a lot of time in the weight room. Juniors Sam Gupton and Logan Feeney will also log a lot of innings for the Giants on the mound. Gupton had 46 strikeouts in 38 innings last season and has been working all off season to improve. Feeney also had a very impressive season statistically, throwing 30 strikeouts in 20 innings last season as a sophomore.
Keep Your Eye On:
Sophomore Brody Berndt has been a starter since he was in 8th grade, and one of our more versatile players. He continues to improve with every game. Ethan Hathaway and Talen Schwandt, two of our faster players, will be roaming the OF this season. I’m hoping these two log a lot of stolen bases this season.
2022 Recap:
The Giants finished the year with a 10-13 overall record, and finished 5-7 in the MRC.
2023 Season Outlook:
As previously mentioned, we have a lot of players that have gotten significant experience over the past two seasons. It’s my hope that we can capitalize on this experience and make a run at the MRC Conference championship.
Competition:
There is very good balance in the conference and section. Belle Plaine and Norwood Young America will be very competitive in the MRC. I’d like to think that we’ll challenge for the conference title as well. At the section level, New Ulm and Belle Plaine will be the teams to watch.
BY THE NUMBERS:
7- Returning starters
4- number of former Giants playing college baseball