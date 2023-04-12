Coaches, years coaching
Head Coach - Mike Barten - Second Year
Assistant Coach - Sandi Hollerich - Seventh Year
Assistant Coach - Rich Kern - Second Year
Roster:
Harley Connor, 12 - C/3
Kaylee Karels, 12 - CF/LF
Hailey Plonsky, 12 - P/3
Sophie Shouler, 12 - SS/3rd
Emma Sweere, 12 - Cf/LF
Lexy Waldron, 12 - SS/LF
Cassie Connor, 11 - 1st/3rd
Greta Hahn, 11 - LF/2nd
Laci Hollerich, 11 - 1st/3rd
Lilly Lamont, 11 - P/2nd
Mariah Mc Cabe, 11 - LF/SS
Olivia Shouler, 11 - Lf/RF
Jocelyn Bartell, 10 - P/1st
Maya Lassiter, 10 - P/2nd
Ava Hahn, 10 - RF/LF
Keira Schipper, 8 - C/3rd
Delaney Thompson, 8 - P/3rd
Key Players:
Our entire senior class will be relied on to motivate and carry the team. All 6 seniors will be in the starting lineup whenever we get on the field. We also have a great group of juniors who will push the seniors and possibly work their way into the lineup. Emma Sweere and Cassie Connor are returning as our all conference players, so I look for them to continue to lead the team. Sophie Shouler on the infield, Harley Connor catching, Lexy Waldron either IF or OF, and Hailey Plonsky pitching will all be heavily relied on this season.
Keep Your Eye On:
Emily Kern our all conference/all section pitcher from last year graduated. She pitched the majority of innings, so we are looking for someone to step up and take that position. Players that may pitch are: Senior Hailey Plonsky, Junior Lilly Lamont. Sophmores Jocelyn Bartell & Maya Lassiter. Eighth Grader Delaney Thompson. It is a wide open competition with any of these kids in the mix to be the starter, or get significant innings. We have a number of kids that can play IF or OF so we will be able to move kids around and give them chances at different spots on the field.
2022 Recap:
We were 10-11 last season. Third in the conference behind class AA LCWM, and class A state champion Nicollet. We lost our first playoff game at home to Madelia. We did hit a school record 13 HR while posting a team GPA of 3.87 earning all state gold team honors.
We averaged 7 1/2 runs per game while giving up just under 7. Returning players include our most Improved player from last season Kaylee Karels. Offensive MVP Cassie Connor & Defensive MVP Emma Sweere. We lost three seniors in Pitcher Emily Kern, 1B Grayce Korteum, and 2B Ashley Connor.
2023 Season Outlook:
The team is looking to improve its overall record, move up in the conference, and play farther into the section playoffs. We are looking to be in the top 2 in the conference, and make it to Caswell Park Memorial Day weekend in section play. I believe that the team will be able to put up good offensive numbers, and be able to score runs. Our big question is in the circle where we really need someone to step up in order for us to be successful LCWM will be hard to beat in the conference as they return almost everyone and have 2-3 kids that pitch really well. New Ulm Cathedral, Springfield, Sleepy Eye St. Marys are always tough in section 2A, and will be among the leaders again this season.
Competition:
Norwood is by far the best team in the Minnesota River Conference. New Ulm will be the team to beat in Section 2AA.
BY THE NUMBERS:
50 - Players in the program
12 - Returning letterwinners
6 - Seniors
6 - Juniors