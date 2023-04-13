Coaches, years coaching
Head Coach: Mike Krenik - 8th year in the program; 4th year as head coach, 4 years as assistant.
Assistant Coach: Alec Rogers - 4th year
Assistant Coach: Dave Cink - 5th year
Assistant Coach: Greg Berry - 3rd year
Assistant Coach: Jeff Skinner - 4th year
Assistant Coach: Charlie Haugen - 2nd Year
Roster:
Tanyon Hoheisel, 12 - P, OF, 1B
Jack Voit, 12 - C, OF
Alexander Garcia, 12 - 2B, 3B, OF
Gabe Sullivan, 11 - P, C
Brady Bostic, 11 - P, OF
Derek Miller, 11 - 2B
Dylan Zimmerman, 11 - OF
Dennis Dent, 11 - OF
Kyle Connor, 10 - P, C, OF, SS
Blake Lyons, 10 - P, INF
Kale Kelley, 10 - 2B, SS, OF
Cooper Arnold, 10 - C, OF, 1B
Blake Gibbs, 10 - P, 1B, OF
Max Holmgquist, 10 - P, 1B, OF
Nick Simonette, 10 - 3B, 1B
Alex Johnson, 10 - P, C, 3B, 1B
Adam Robinson, 10 - OF
Hunter Plafcan, 10 - P, 1B, 3B
Nathan Seeman, 9 - P, C, INF, OF
Daniel McClune, 9 - INF
Killian Kunkel, 9 - 1B
Kacyn Zuihike, 9 - INF
Hollis Knish, 9 - 1B, 3B
Key Players:
Tanyon Hoheisel, Gabe Sullivan, Kyle Connor, Blake Lyons
As like last year, and especially with small schools, your key players will most likely be on the mound. Even though all four saw very limited time last year. they will be asked to serve a lot of innings on the hill this year, as well as playing their regular fielding positions while backing up the pitcher. Expect some musical chairs being played as each of them enter the game as a starting pitcher, or in relief from their other positions.
Senior Tanyon Hoheisel will be the starting lefty on the mound. Depending who is on the mound when he is not pitching, you may see him roaming the outfield or playing first base. You will most likely see him batting clean-up from the left side of the plate. Look for him to have a hard hitting bat and hope that his discipline and coverage at the plate will lead to a very good average.
Junior Gabe Sullivan will be our starting backstop when not on the mound. Look for him to be directing traffic and keeping runners at bay. Also expecting him to have a high on-base percentage on offense.
Sophomore Kyle Connor will be roaming centerfield when not on the mound. Good instincts for running down the ball will help his pitchers out on defense and batting from the left side with a sweet contact swing should move baserunners.
Sophomore Blake Lyons will be another right-hander on the mound to go along with Sullivan and Connor. He will be playing shortstop when not on the bump. Look for him to be a wall at short as he has the ability to dive and recover. He will be keeping the clothes washer full at home. Look for him to improve at making consistent contact at the plate and be a threat on the base paths.
Keep Your Eye On:
Senior Alex Garcia had limited playing time last year, but look for the third baseman to have a strong arm and perhaps some mound time, as well. He's making good contact at the plate during practice and look for his speed on the base paths.
Sophomore Kale Kelley will be playing some middle infield and perhaps some outfield as he did last year. A year under his belt, like sophomores Connor and Lyons, look for him to be improved at the plate.
Junior Brady Bostic will be coming in with not much experience at all, but will be roaming the outfield and coming with solid mechanics at the plate.
2022 Recap:
10-9 overall record; Third in the conference; Graduated six seniors; Last memory of the season was being down five runs in the last inning, with two outs, in the playoffs against Loyola to determine who was going to The Frank for the final six in the section. Then losing by one with the bases full. Very proud of the grit of that team and hopefully it continues onto this season. That team also had some thrilling winning finishes in a couple of games.
2023 Season Outlook:
Goals: Gain experience and knowledge of the game. Prove to any team you play that you compete hard and never give up. Play hard every pitch. Keep learning how to be a complete team, not a one dimensional team, Be mentally and physically prepared, knowing that if you are, you can beat anyone. Baseball is a game of failure, how you react to it is your destiny. Have fun with your accomplishments and teach others to love the game.
Expectations: You just never know what will happen in this great game. We will have a young team with limited experience. However, the players are a year older, a year stronger and a year wiser. Expect this team to play every pitch of every inning of every game like it's their last. They have drive and determination. Like last year's team, they play with heart and they pick each other up. Those are great teammates to have to get you in the win column many times.
Lastly, expect a sign in the dugout reading: "Run out onto that field like you're eight years old and it's time for recess."
Competition:
Don't ever accuse of us not having a tough schedule, at least not in the first week. Weather permitting, we start off by playing last year's Class A state Champions, Randolph. Two days later we are scheduled to take on Class A Section Champs, New Ulm Cathedral, We have one of the toughest Sections in our State and very proud of it.
The conference is always tough to know who has exactly what. However, an obvious contender for the title will be Loyola with a lot of returning lettermen and a good pitching staff. It is up to the rest of us to sort things out.
BY THE NUMBERS:
23 players (grades 9-12}
3 Seniors
5 Juniors
10 Sophomores
5 Freshman
6 returning players with Varsity experience