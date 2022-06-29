Sunday afternoon the Cleveland Spider made the trip to Lake Crystal to do battle with the Lake Crystal Lakers and it didn't take long to determine that Cleveland had arrived with some bad intentions for the baseball. The Spiders scored runs in each of the first five innings on their way to a 14-5 drubbing of the Lakers, rebounding from a tight loss the day before.
In a moment of coincidence, Parker Baron, leading off for Cleveland in the top of the first, was hit by a pitch for the second straight game in his first at-bat. The Lakers would come to pay for that mistake as Charlie Haugen and Carter Dylla put back-to-back balls in play for singles that, combined with a pair of passed balls, allowed the Spiders to jump out to a 2-0 lead.
The Lakers did manage to score a run in the bottom of the first but Cleveland once again got the bats going with Mitchell Black smacking a leadoff double Adam Fredrickson and Baron drew back-to-back walks that allowed Haugen to smash a three-run double into the outfield to extend the Cleveland lead.
Haugen would go on to score on an error from the third baseman and from that point on it was all Spiders.
Haugen would finish the afternoon 3-4 with a double, two singles and three runs batted in while Black finished 1-1 with a pair of walks and three runs scored.
Cleveland will return to the diamond Wednesday, June 29 when they travel to Lonsdale to take on the Aces at 7:30 p.m.