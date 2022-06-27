Saturday afternoon in Cleveland featured a midday matchup between the Minnesota Lake Royals and Cleveland Spiders that saw both teams operate with less than full rosters with summer fully underway. Despite the limited benches for each squad, the Spiders and Royals put on an entertaining show but when the final out was recorded, it was Minnesota Lake who had held on for the 8-5 victory.
The early innings saw Cleveland get off to a good start as they sent down the Royals in order in the top of the first and in bottom of the first, Parker Baron led off with a first-pitch hit by pitch that caught him squarely in the ribs. After a throwing error from the third-baseman on the next play, Baron was hit home by starting pitcher Isaac Peterson who drilled an RBI single into right center field.
The Spiders extended their lead in the bottom of the third with a single from Charlie Haugen followed by a single down the left field line from Carter Dylla. Haugen was able to score when Peterson put the ball in play on a fielder's choice that resulted in an extended rundown that gave Haugen the time needed to cross home.
The Royals responded in the top of the fourth when they strung together four hits while taking advantage of an error that allowed them to score three runs and take a 3-2 lead over Cleveland. Minnesota Lake extended its lead in the top of the fifth with a two-out double to center that was followed by an error that allowed the runner to score.
Colin Krenik started things off for Cleveland in the bottom of the sixth with a walk but the next two batters were the victims of a strikeout before Derek Miller extended an at-bat and drew a walk himself. The first pitch of the next at-bat sailed inside and hit Brandon Miller, loading the bases with two out, and Baron once again came through with a three-run double that sailed into the left centerfield gap, giving the Spiders back the lead at 5-4.
The lead wouldn't last however as the Royals put together their best offensive output of the game in the top of the seventh that featured a leadoff single, an RBI double, a two-run single and a fourth run that scored from third on a fielder's choice.
Cleveland wasn't able to put together a response as Minnesota Lake brought in a relief pitcher who handled pitching duties for the final three innings and he only allowed the Spiders a single hit, resulting in the 8-5 win for the Royals.