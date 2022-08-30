9.1 Marcos Mendez.JPG

Marcos Mendez dribbles the ball up the left side against the Crusaders. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Saturday morning in Mankato, the Tri-City United Titan boys soccer team managed to avoid the worst that Mother Nature had to offer as they took on the Mankato Loyola Crusaders but being short eight players, including six starters, a win wasn't in the works in the season opener. Two days later however, a goal from an unlikely source in the home opener would prove the difference maker as TCU picked up its first win, 1-0, since the 2020 season, over Southwest Minnesota Christian.

9.1 Frankie Sanchez.JPG

Frankie Sanchez gets the ball up the field on a free kick. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
TCU 082922 (1).png

The Titans celebrate their first victory since the 2020 season, a 1-0 shutout of Southwest Minnesota Christian. (Photo courtesy Darren Iverson)

