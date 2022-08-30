Saturday morning in Mankato, the Tri-City United Titan boys soccer team managed to avoid the worst that Mother Nature had to offer as they took on the Mankato Loyola Crusaders but being short eight players, including six starters, a win wasn't in the works in the season opener. Two days later however, a goal from an unlikely source in the home opener would prove the difference maker as TCU picked up its first win, 1-0, since the 2020 season, over Southwest Minnesota Christian.
Game 1: Mankato Loyola - 3, Tri-City United - 0
The Titans played Saturday's match down six starters and eight total players from their Varsity core. Mankato Loyola controlled much of the gameplay, but the Titans defended well and found some solid counter-attacking opportunities.
Jesus Balcazar played a rock-solid game at the center back position, helping keep the score 0-1 up to the final 11 minutes when the Titans began to fade.
The JV team opened their season with a thrilling 3-2 win, staving off a furious flourish by the Crusaders in the final minutes.
Game 2: Tri-City United - 1, Southwest Minnesota Christian - 0
The Titans first win since 2020 was an organized team effort. Seventh grader Angel Gomez scored in the fourth minute to stun the Eagles, who came into the game 1-0.
From that point on TCU defended with confidence, relying heavily on stellar work in goal by Luke Skluzacek and on the confident play of Frankie Sanchez, Ismael Barrientos and Jesus Balcazar.
Rafael Balcazar, Alan Ortiz and Gomez generated a number of scoring chances but neither team could capitalize. 17 Titans played in the game and further showed that the team has outstanding depth.