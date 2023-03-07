large_40f0f45c-70cd-434b-898f-ebbab5ca8981.jpg

Above: Clippers line up in the Cleveland gym for the National Anthem before a game earlier in the season. They are, from L-R, Sarena Remiger, Mollie Bowman, Olivia Reinhardt, Addi Holden, Delaney Thompson, Taylor McCabe, Micah Peterson, Sam Wondra, Samantha Baker, Mariah McCabe, Lacey McCabe, Greta Hahn, Kaylee Karels and Ava Hahn. (Photo courtesy of Cleveland Public Schools/Richard Rohlfing)

Ranked seventh in the 2A North subsection, the Clipper girls ran into second-seeded Buffalo-Lake Hector Stewart on Tuesday and fell 83-26.


