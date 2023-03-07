large_0897fb8c-4676-4c41-9116-b5ef06162e74.jpg

Jordan Schmidt on the breakaway. (Photo courtesy of Cleveland Public Schools/Richard Rohlfing)

A 1-25 season ended for the Clipper boys on Friday with an 86-32 loss to host Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton in the first round of the 2A subsection tournament.


_DSC4220 copy.jpg

The Clippers stand for the National Anthem. (Photo courtesy of Cleveland Public Schools/Richard Rohlfing) 
_DSC4378 copy.jpg

Kale Kelley takes the ball inside. (Photo courtesy of Cleveland Public Schools/Richard Rohlfing) 

