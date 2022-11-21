A year removed from becoming the first ever representative of the Tri-City United Titan swim and dive team to qualify for state, freshman swimmer Ella Schmiesing returned to Minneapolis to compete in the MSHSL State Championships in a pair of events.
"I mean it's pretty remarkable," said TCU swim and dive head coach Kristen Munden. "She's an awesome kid with a lot of talent and is great at working in a lot of areas to keep getting better by fine tuning things."
Day one of the state meet saw Schmiesing qualify for the championship race in the 100 yard breaststroke while also qualifying for the consolation race in the 100 freestyle race.
"It feels great to be at state again and i'm hoping to see it continue for the rest of my years," said Schmiesing.
With an impressive and supportive group of fans present on the upper decks, Schmiesing finished eighth in the 100 yard breaststroke to earn All-State honors, posting a time of 1:08.23. The event itself was a newer challenge for her because she did not compete at state in the breaststroke last year, instead having raced in the 50 yard freestyle.
"The workouts are definitely different but i was confident i could handle it because the breaststroke was already my second swim type coming into the year," Schmiesing noted.
In the consolation finals 100 freestyle race, Schmiesing finished seventh with a time of 55.44 to finish 15th overall in the state.
Schmiesing attributed part of her success at the state championship this year to having had the experience of competing at state last year.
"I know most of the teams now and most of the girls that swim here," she noted. "I swim against some of them for club so that and having swam in this pool definitely helps."