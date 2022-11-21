11.24 Ella Schmiesing medal.jpg

Schmiesing looks on with her all-state medal for finishing eighth in the 100 yard breaststroke. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

A year removed from becoming the first ever representative of the Tri-City United Titan swim and dive team to qualify for state, freshman swimmer Ella Schmiesing returned to Minneapolis to compete in the MSHSL State Championships in a pair of events.

Ella Schmiesing (far) makes her entry into the water in the 100 yard breaststroke championship race. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)


A large group of supporters cheer on Schmiesing from the upper decks. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Ella Schmiesing prepares to begin her first race of the day Friday afternoon. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Schmiesing breeches the water during the breaststroke final. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

