The Belle Plaine Tigers entered the confines of Bruce Frank field Friday night to do battle with Le Sueur Braves. A combined 14 hits were spread out throughout the evening, but ultimately it was the Tigers who scored the final two runs in the seventh and ninth inning to pull away and earn a 4-2 victory over the Braves.
Tyler Pengilly started on the mound for Le Sueur and would complete six innings of work but did not receive a decision as the game was tied 2-2 when he was relieved. He held the Tigers to two runs on six hits in his appearance.
The game started off with a bang when the Belle Plaine leadoff hitter found a gap with a double and was scored two hitters later on an RBI single from the Tiger's No. 3 hitter. In the bottom of the first, the Braves responded with a one-out single from Pengilly who advanced on an error from the Belle Plaine Shortstop and was brought home with an RBI singly from Tommy Gupton.
The defenses found their groove until the top of the fourth inning when Belle Plaine once again led off with a double before another RBI single gave the Tigers the lead, 2-1, once again.
In the bottom of the sixth, Cullen Bruce drew a dreaded leadoff walk and capitalized on a pair of errors to cross home plate and tie the game back up at 2-2. Belle Plaine didn't leave the game tied for long though as in the top of the seventh they returned the favor of a walk by scoring with the aid of a single and a Le Sueur error.
The Top of the ninth saw the Tigers cash in an insurance run when their No. 4 hitter Jake Mercado smashed a solo homerun with two outs.
The Braves did put a pair of runners on the base in the bottom of the ninth with Pengilly hitting a one-out single before Mitch Casperson drew a walk, but the next two at-bats resulted in a strikeout and a flyout to left field, bringing an end to any comeback hopes for Le Sueur.
The Braves will take some time off for the Fourth of July Weekend before returning to the diamond Friday, July 10 when they host the Gaylord Islanders.