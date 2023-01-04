Eight members of the Tri-City United wrestling team traveled to Fargo to compete in the Rumble In the Red Invitational Friday. As a team, the TCU boys finished 15th with Caden O'Malley setting the pace with a second-place finish while the girls team saw Trista Gessler claim fourth.
Also earning a podium finish for the Titans was Marco Reyes who finished fifth in the massive tournament after working his way through four consolation rounds and earning a major decision victory in the fifth-place match.
O'Malley's only loss came in the championship match against Stillwater's Ryder Rogotzke who is the No. 1 ranked wrestler at 182 pounds at the AAA level in Minnesota.
TCU will return to action Thursday, Jan. 5 when the team travels to Sibley East to compete in a quad.
106
Tucker Skulzacek (7-6) place is unknown and scored 7.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Brett Swenson (Mounds View) 19-1 won by fall over Tucker Skulzacek (Tri-City United) 7-6 (Fall 3:32)
Cons. Round 1 - Tucker Skulzacek (Tri-City United) 7-6 won by fall over Gabe Schmitz (Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton) 3-5 (Fall 4:09)
Cons. Round 2 - Tucker Skulzacek (Tri-City United) 7-6 won by fall over Maddox Campbell (Velva) 8-6 (Fall 2:43)
Cons. Round 3 - Tucker Skulzacek (Tri-City United) 7-6 won by decision over Gabriel Witschorik (Waconia) 10-8 (Dec 5-4)
Cons. Round 4 - Jack Schauer (Jamestown) 13-4 won by fall over Tucker Skulzacek (Tri-City United) 7-6 (Fall 0:39)
126
Riley Skluzacek (4-6) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Stetson Gisselbeck (West Fargo Sheyenne) 5-3 won by decision over Riley Skluzacek (Tri-City United) 4-6 (Dec 4-0)
Cons. Round 1 - Rylie Stair (Bismarck Century) 3-7 won by fall over Riley Skluzacek (Tri-City United) 4-6 (Fall 2:32)
132
Cole Franek (10-5) place is unknown and scored 8.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Cole Franek (Tri-City United) 10-5 won by fall over Caden Grenier (Mounds View) 14-4 (Fall 5:19)
Champ. Round 2 - Cole Franek (Tri-City United) 10-5 won by fall over Joe Juenger (Rapid City Stevens) 8-5 (Fall 3:09)
Quarterfinal - Nathan Nelson (Mora) 15-4 won by tech fall over Cole Franek (Tri-City United) 10-5 (TF-1.5 3:47 (17-2))
Cons. Round 4 - Sam Bethke (Stillwater) 11-5 won by decision over Cole Franek (Tri-City United) 10-5 (Dec 5-2)
138
Chris Johnson (12-6) place is unknown and scored 8.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Chris Johnson (Tri-City United) 12-6 won by decision over Cole Herrmann (New Prague) 11-7 (Dec 6-3)
Champ. Round 2 - Tyson Charmoli (St. Francis) 15-2 won by fall over Chris Johnson (Tri-City United) 12-6 (Fall 2:55)
Cons. Round 2 - Chris Johnson (Tri-City United) 12-6 won by fall over Kenny Erickson (Aitkin) 7-5 (Fall 1:37)
Cons. Round 3 - Chris Johnson (Tri-City United) 12-6 won by fall over Wyatt Olson (United North Central Warriors) 9-3 (Fall 1:33)
Cons. Round 4 - Colbe Tappe (Staples Motley) 17-3 won by fall over Chris Johnson (Tri-City United) 12-6 (Fall 1:43)
138
Brant Lemieux (6-10) place is unknown and scored 5.0 team points.
Prelim - Brant Lemieux (Tri-City United) 6-10 won by major decision over Connor Keith (Grand Rapids) 4-3 (MD 15-5)
Champ. Round 1 - Brant Lemieux (Tri-City United) 6-10 won by decision over Evan Schweisthal (Medford) 9-3 (Dec 2-1)
Champ. Round 2 - Colbe Tappe (Staples Motley) 17-3 won by fall over Brant Lemieux (Tri-City United) 6-10 (Fall 0:26)
Cons. Round 2 - Lindson Turner (Stillwater) 10-7 won by major decision over Brant Lemieux (Tri-City United) 6-10 (MD 12-3)
182
Caden O`Malley (16-2) placed 2nd and scored 25.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Caden O`Malley (Tri-City United) 16-2 won by fall over Eli Christopherson (Fargo Davies) 6-4 (Fall 1:05)
Champ. Round 2 - Caden O`Malley (Tri-City United) 16-2 won by fall over Ivan Carruth (Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm) 11-4 (Fall 0:35)
Quarterfinal - Caden O`Malley (Tri-City United) 16-2 won by major decision over Anthony Sykora (West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville) 16-1 (MD 12-3)
Semifinal - Caden O`Malley (Tri-City United) 16-2 won by decision over Marco Christiansen (Minnetonka) 16-7 (Dec 16-11)
1st Place Match - Ryder Rogotzke (Stillwater) 18-0 won by fall over Caden O`Malley (Tri-City United) 16-2 (Fall 1:14)
220
Marco Reyes (16-4) placed 5th and scored 15.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Marco Reyes (Tri-City United) 16-4 received a bye () (Bye)
Champ. Round 2 - Marco Reyes (Tri-City United) 16-4 won by decision over Cade Okeson (Bishop Ryan) 20-3 (Dec 7-1)
Quarterfinal - Ethan Boll (Crookston) 11-1 won by decision over Marco Reyes (Tri-City United) 16-4 (Dec 7-5)
Cons. Round 4 - Marco Reyes (Tri-City United) 16-4 won by major decision over Spencer Henke (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) 10-6 (MD 8-0)
Cons. Round 5 - Marco Reyes (Tri-City United) 16-4 won by decision over Bryce Fischer (Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton) 7-2 (Dec 6-4)
Cons. Semi - Caleb Vancura (Jackson County Central) 13-1 won by decision over Marco Reyes (Tri-City United) 16-4 (Dec 5-0)
5th Place Match - Marco Reyes (Tri-City United) 16-4 won by major decision over Colton Long (Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted) 14-6 (MD 11-2)
120
Trista Gessler (10-3) placed 4th and scored 22.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Trista Gessler (Tri-City United) 10-3 won by fall over Kassidi Monroe (Bismarck) 5-7 (Fall 1:10)
Champ. Round 2 - Trista Gessler (Tri-City United) 10-3 won by fall over Adrian Steidler (Bismarck Legacy) 11-7 (Fall 3:51)
Quarterfinal - Trista Gessler (Tri-City United) 10-3 won by fall over Shelby Miller (Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm) 7-3 (Fall 5:07)
Semifinal - Rei Ogden (Bismarck Century) 17-0 won by fall over Trista Gessler (Tri-City United) 10-3 (Fall 2:00)
Cons. Semi - Trista Gessler (Tri-City United) 10-3 won by fall over Adrian Steidler (Bismarck Legacy) 11-7 (Fall 4:55)
3rd Place Match - Shayla DeBlaere (West Fargo Sheyenne) 23-7 won by decision over Trista Gessler (Tri-City United) 10-3 (Dec 9-7)