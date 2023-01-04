Eight members of the Tri-City United wrestling team traveled to Fargo to compete in the Rumble In the Red Invitational Friday. As a team, the TCU boys finished 15th with Caden O'Malley setting the pace with a second-place finish while the girls team saw Trista Gessler claim fourth.


