On a busy afternoon at Mankato West High School, the Le Sueur-Henderson track and field athletes qualifying for the section final prepared to do battle with the best that section 2A has to offer. When the smoke cleared, a pair of Giants, seniors Dylan Novak and Emily Sullivan stood out from the rest of the field with a series of incredible performances.
Novak brought home section titles in the 100m dash (11.10) and 200m dash (22.76) while finishing second in the 300m hurdles (40.27) to qualify for the state tournament in all three events.
Sullivan meanwhile brought home section titles in the wheelchair division for the 100m dash (1:03.54), the 200m dash (31.50) and the shot put 14’11.75”). Not only did she claim titles in all three events, she also broke the section records in all three, setting a standard of excellence that will be measured in the section going forward.
The state track and field meet for Class A will begin Thursday, June 9 with preliminary rounds for Novak in the 100m dash, 200m dash and 300m hurdles while Sullivan will compete Friday, June 10 in all three events as well as the finals for any of Novak’s events that he qualifies for.
Also competing for the Giants in Mankato were Grace Wagner who finished fifth in the 400m dash with a time of 1:03.59 and Hailey Juarez who finished fourth in the 800m run with a time of 2:38.72.
Norah Renstrom finished 11th in the 1600m run for the Giants with a time of 6:03.93 and also competed in the 3200m run, finishing 14th with a time of 13:42.40.
Drea Terwedo finished fourth in the 100m hurdles with a time of 17.19 and Riley Sater claimed seventh in the pole vault with a top mark of 8’04.00”,
For the boys, Josiah Juarez finished 13th in the 1600m run with a time of 5:08.88 while Owen Greisen finished 16th in the 3200m run with a time of 12:09.74.
In the 110m hurdles, Riley Thelemann finished 13th with a time of 18.36 while also finishing ninth in the 300m hurdles with a time of 45.25.
In the long jump, Novak finished fifth with a mark of 19’06.00” while Justin Terwedo finished 12th (18”03.25”). Terwedo also finished sixth in the triple jump with a mark of 38’10.00”.
Mason Reinhardt finished 14th in the discuss throw with a top mark of 100’9.00” to round out the competition.