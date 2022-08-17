While head volleyball coach Dave Nixon is new to the Clipper program, as director of Southern Extreme Volleyball (SEV), a popular Junior Olympic club, he already is a familiar face.
“Many of the athletes from Cleveland have played in our SEV Club program, so I have gotten to know many of them, and I am excited for the opportunity to coach them in their high school program."
Nixon has coached high school volleyball for over 25 years, including 17 years as head coach at Le Sueur-Henderson and five years as head coach at Mankato Loyola. He also coached at various levels at Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial for three years before becoming a head coach.
Besides his high school experience, he has also coached from 12U to 18U for a variety of clubs in the area for about 25 years, including LCWM, Giants VB Club in Le Sueur, Mankato Juniors and Omeja before taking over SEV.
Nixon is originally from Brooklyn Center but has lived in St. Peter the last dozen years. He graduated from Park Center High School and MSU, Mankato and then went back to school and graduated from Grand Canyon University in 2016 with a math degree. He currently is a math and physical education Teacher at Hoffmann Learning Center in St. Peter.
As a member of the MSU men's club team, Nixon got hooked on volleyball back in his college days.
“Many of the skills involved in volleyball are unique to other sports, and I loved the challenge it provided to play at a competitive level. I love everything that comes with being part of a team. I love building a genuine camaraderie with a team and enjoy the daily grind it takes to grow as players individually and as a team.”
He took the position at Cleveland because it was an opportunity to continue coaching a team that is already competitive.
“My hope is to build on the successes Cleveland has had in recent years.”
Despite already knowing many of his players, he said it will still be a challenge to step into an organization that is new to him and to build expectations to work hard every day in practice.
“This will help us to compete consistently at a high level. I look forward to the challenge of building a competitive volleyball program in Cleveland.”
The rewarding part of the position, he said, will be building positive relationships with the players and coaches so that every Clipper can reach her full potential.
“I am looking forward to seeing the daily growth of the girls as players and people. We will have fun, work hard to improve every day and compete and see where it takes us. After working with the girls this summer, I feel that we can compete for a conference Championship and make a deep run in the playoffs.”
Nixon and his wife Jodi have three sons. When he is not in the classroom or on the volleyball court, he enjoys watching and coaching his son in sports. He also enjoys playing in adult softball and volleyball leagues as well as “tearing up the golf course.”
The first official practice is Monday. The Clippers will host a “jamboree” scrimmage on Aug 23 and will inaugurate their season on August 25 when they host New Ulm Cathedral.
Assisting Nixon will be previous Clipper head coach Bree Meyer and Ellie Johnson, an athlete from St. Peter.