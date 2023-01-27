A game-tying goal from the Rochester Lourdes Eagles in the last 31 seconds of regulation put Thursday night's game hockey game and senior night celebration at risk of ending poorly for the Minnesota River team and fans. Senior Judson Narum ensured the celebration would continue for the Bulldogs, however, as he would score the sudden death game winner in the fifth minute of overtime.


