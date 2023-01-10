Woodbury_MN River.jpg

The Minnesota River 12U girls are joined by the Woodbury girls and at center ice. (Photo courtesy of the Minnesota Wild)

Beginning in 2017 a pair of youth hockey teams received the NHL experience in the Minnesota Wild’s annual Youth Hockey Spotlight Game Presented by U.S. Bank.


Isle of Fans.jpg

Fans line the entryway as the girls arrived at the hockey arena. (Photo courtesy of the Minnesota Wild)
LockerRoom Setup (1).jpg

The locker rooms were setup in advance for the girls including uniform layouts and Minnesota Wild style nameplates. (Photo courtesy of the Minnesota Wild)
Center_Mara Von Bank.jpg

Center Mara Von Bank brings the puck up the ice for Minnesota River. (Photo courtesy of the Minnesota Wild)

