Robotics competition.
The name of an event that elicits memories of "Robot Wars" in the pre reality show era of The Learning Channel and the destruction in a contained arena that made the show a hit. The reality, while sharing several key elements such as a competition contained in arena where teams that have created their machines control them aiming for victory.
But destruction isn't the goal in what makes up a modern day competitive robotics competition, like the one hosted in Le Center all-day Saturday that featured 48 different teams aiming to come out on top.
"There is a lot of excitement when you can pair up with a team that balances with your strengths," said Cole Walters, the president of the Tri-City United Robotics Club. "In a match where we teamed up with 8110R they were able to focus on making shots while we were able to play on the defensive end."
Team 8110R of Mankato West known as Top Gear would ultimately win the title for both the standard competition and the skills competition.
The way that teams competed in this year's robotics competition, which is made possible by VEX Robotics Program, features several ways for a team to score from shooting small circular discs into an elevated 'disc-golf' style basket for five points or keeping discs in the barricaded off area below. Also, teams can score points for spinning team color coordinated rollers to their color by the end of the round and points are given for however many square tiles on the floor the machine or any part of it can cover.
The final scoring method of covering tiles made for a spectacular display with several robots firing streamers across the arena in the final seconds of their rounds for more points.
"The toughest challenge this year is definitely getting discs into the basket," noted Thomas Schatz of TCU's Rocky Robot team.
Part of the beauty of the competition is the teamwork aspect though with pairs of robotic teams being randomly drawn to work together against additional paired groups. This aspect of the competition creates a sense of comradery and cooperation that isn't typically the aim of a more traditional competition.
The coding is also a unique part of the event as it is a ten point round which features the robots working without the use of a human operator run solely on code pre-programmed into the machine. Several incredibly feats including machines scoring multiple long shots while still managing to flip a roller all in the time allotted.
"I really like the coding aspect of the game," said Schat'z teammate Ethan Holicky. "My code didn't work in our first round but even now our Mankato West teammates are helping me work it out before the next match."
With a the cafeteria bustling with activity in the Le Center K-8 school, teams work with a dedication and purpose, making repairs between rounds, adjusting code and preparing strategy with their teammates.
"The goal for some of these teams is to do their best to qualify for Worlds in April," said event coordinator John Head.
With teams competing in between seven and 13 rounds per competition, the actual meet days can be a balance of chaos and the artistry that is put on display inside the arena's.
When things work smoothly, as they frequently did for team 8110R of Mankato West, seeing how an expertly crafted and piloted robot was a true thing of beauty with discs sailing almost effortlessly into the basket. But the amount of work that goes into making that possible is staggering as teams like 8110R tend to begin work on the following year's machine the moment that Worlds conclude.
"The challenge for next year is announced at the final for Worlds so teams will literally start working on their next project right away," noted Head.
With that in mind, the most important thing for the majority of teams remains working with other students they might not meet under other circumstances across the more than two-dozen schools in the competition.
Walters closed with, "Partnering with other teams is such a great experience that teaches comradery and respect, despite the competitive nature of the event."