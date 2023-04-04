Monday night, the Mankato Loyola/Cleveland track and field program welcomed a quartet of Valley Conference teams to Myers Field House on the campus of Minnesota State University-Mankato. Both the boys and girls teams finished second behind LCWM/Nicollet with the boys scoring 78 points and the girls scoring 59.
Highlights for the girls team began with Lauren Yenish and Maddie Huiras claiming second and third respectively in the 55 meter hurdles with times of 10.38 and 10.65. In the 4x400m relay race, the team of Huiras, Audrey Westman, Enara Aguiriano and Yenish finished first with a time of 4:51.22.
In the high jump, Kylie Kolars finished first with a top clear of 4'10" while Yenish finished second with a clear of 4'8". Kolars also finished first in the long jump, posting a mark of 15' even.
The boys highlights began with Simon Morgan finishing first in the 55m hurdles with a time of 8.26 followed by Casey Fogal who earned third with a time of 9.56. The 4x200m relay team of Josh Kann, Henry Strobel, Nick Huisken and Morgan finished first for the Crusaders with a time of 1:46.01.
In the 4x800m relay race, the team of Corbin Deichman, Chase Kijenski, Kyle Zimmerman and Carter Zimmerman claimed first place with a dominating time of 9:29.66, over a full 20 seconds ahead of the second-place squad.
In the high jump, Thayne Remiger finished third with a top clear of 5'6" while Morgan finished fourth with a mark of 5'4". Huisken earned another top finish in the pole vault with a top clear of 9'6".
In the long jump, Kijenski finished third with a mark of 17'8" while Henry Strobel earned third in the triple jump with a top leap of 35'7".
ML/C track and field is scheduled to return to action Thursday, April 13 with a meet hosted by Janesville Waldorf Pemberton. Events are scheduled to begin at JWP high school at 4:30 p.m.