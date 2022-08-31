Thursday and Friday the Le Sueur-Henderson tennis team continued a challenging opening stretch to its season with a pair of home battles against United South Central and Holy Family. The match with USC was incredibly valuable for the Giants as it was the first conference opponent they have faced in the young season and a tough battle resulted in a 5-2 win for LS-H before returning Friday and falling 6-1 to Holy Family.

