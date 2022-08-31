Thursday and Friday the Le Sueur-Henderson tennis team continued a challenging opening stretch to its season with a pair of home battles against United South Central and Holy Family. The match with USC was incredibly valuable for the Giants as it was the first conference opponent they have faced in the young season and a tough battle resulted in a 5-2 win for LS-H before returning Friday and falling 6-1 to Holy Family.
"We are still working on the strongest lineup for our team and the best positions and doubles partners," said LS-H head coach Linda Seaver. "After graduating so many players last year we knew this would be a challenge."
In the singles No. 3 match, Hattie Tuck showed her experience and maturity in a long three-set match.
"Hattie was patient and consistent with her ground strokes," noted Seaver. "They both had good rallies but Hattie used well placed shots to keep her opponent on the defense."
In doubles No. 2, Ella Nesbit and Bella Holloway controlled the action from the opening serve.
Seaver said, "So excited about the improvement and determination that Ella and Bella have shown together."
The lone victory against Holy Family came from No. 1 singles player Chloe Brandt as she faced a particularly tough opponent.
"Very fun match to watch," said Seaver. "Chloe played a good all around game, she is not afraid to attack at the net and be aggressive with her shots and she is very consistent with her ground strokes."
The Giants will return to action Tuesday, Sep. 6 when they travel to compete against Blue Earth Area.
Match 1: Le Sueur-Henderson - 5, United South Central - 2